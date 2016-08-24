North Korea missile test earns Kim Jong Un's praise

Story highlights Kim Jong Un touts what he calls a great victory

Launch takes place in the waters off Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) North Korean leader Kim Jong Un considers Wednesday's test firing of a submarine-based ballistic missile the "greatest success and victory," the country's state-run news agency reported.

"He (Kim Jong Un) noted with pride that the results of the test-fire proved in actuality that the DPRK joined the front rank of the military powers fully equipped with nuclear attack capability," the Korean Central News Agency said Thursday.

An image purportedly of the launch released by North Korean news agency Rodong Sinmun.

Kim apparently gave field guidance for the test from a observatory post. After he gave the order, the submarine submerged to a firing depth and launched the missile North Korea calls "Pukguksong."

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversees the testing of a submarine launched ballistic missile test.

North Korea's launch took place in the waters, off Sinpo, South Hamgyong Province.

The US mainland and its "operational theater in the Pacific" are now within North Korea's "striking range," KCNA quoted Kim as saying.

Read More