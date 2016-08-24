Story highlights
- Investigators have not determined why woman fell, police say
- Woman was taking part in the Go Ape Tree Top Adventure attraction at Lums Pond State Park
(CNN)A 59-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon after falling about 40 feet from a zip line ride at a Delaware state park.
The woman was taking part in the Go Ape Tree Top Adventure attraction at Lums Pond State Park in Bear when she fell.
The reason for her fall is still under investigation, Delaware State Police said.
The woman, whose name was withheld, was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital 15 miles away where she was pronounced dead.
No one else was injured, police said.
CNN reached out to Go Ape on Wednesday night but didn't get an immediate response.
On its website, Go Ape says participants must sign waivers, follow safety rules explained in a 30-minute briefing, and assume risks when on the course, which consists of "suspended obstacles and zip lines."
The average person takes two to three hours to complete the course, Go Ape says.
Go Ape has 15 locations in 14 states.