Story highlights Investigators have not determined why woman fell, police say

Woman was taking part in the Go Ape Tree Top Adventure attraction at Lums Pond State Park

(CNN) A 59-year-old woman died Wednesday afternoon after falling about 40 feet from a zip line ride at a Delaware state park.

The woman was taking part in the Go Ape Tree Top Adventure attraction at Lums Pond State Park in Bear when she fell.

The reason for her fall is still under investigation, Delaware State Police said.

The woman, whose name was withheld, was treated by paramedics and transported to a hospital 15 miles away where she was pronounced dead.

No one else was injured, police said.

Read More