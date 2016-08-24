Obama names Maine's Katahdin Woods as newest national park site

Story highlights Maine's newest national park site was donated by Burt's Bees co-founder Roxanne Quimby

The National Park Service now has 413 sites in every state, DC and several territories

The park service celebrates its centennial anniversary on August 25

(CNN) On the eve of the National Park Service's centennial, President Barack Obama named Maine's Katahdin Woods and Waters National Monument on Wednesday as the newest national park site.

People can already visit the 87,000-acre national monument, which has a park service superintendent on the ground and two visitor centers opening today.

The new monument is located east of Baxter State Park and includes the East Branch of the Penobscot River and part of the Maine Woods, where visitors will be able to hike, canoe, hunt, snowmobile, cross-country ski and more.

Burt's Bees co-founder and philanthropist Roxanne Quimby's foundation, Elliotsville Plantation, donated the land and additional funds to the park service with assistance from the National Park Foundation as part of its centennial parks campaign. Quimby is a member of the foundation's board of directors.

The $100 million gift includes the land, which is valued at about $60 million; $20 million to help fund initial park operational needs and infrastructure development; and a pledge of another $20 million of future support, the White House said

Read More