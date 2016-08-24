Story highlights "If I was an American citizen, I wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me," Nigel Farage said

Similarities have been drawn between Trump's campaign and the pro-Brexit movement

Jackson, Mississippi (CNN) Donald Trump hammered home his "America First" slogan on Wednesday by presenting the presidential election as a chance for voters to "re-declare American independence."

To that end, he enlisted the help of a British nationalist.

Nigel Farage, the former leader of the UK Independence Party and a chief proponent of the British exit from the European Union earlier this summer, joined Trump on stage at a rally here to draw similarities between the UK's vote to leave the European Union and Trump's insurgent campaign.

After savaging President Barack Obama for urging British voters to remain in the European Union ahead of the "Brexit" referendum -- "He talked down to us. He treated us as if we were nothing," Farage said -- Farage declined to endorse Trump. But he freely opined on the US presidential election.

"I will say this: If I was an American citizen, I wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton if you paid me. I wouldn't vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me," Farage said, as Trump's supporters roared with approval.

