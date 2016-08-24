Why Italian region wasn't prepared for earthquake

Earthquake strikes central Italy
Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
Earthquake strikes central Italy
A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.