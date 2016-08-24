Breaking News

Why Italian region wasn't prepared for earthquake

By Silvia Marchetti

Updated 4:59 PM ET, Wed August 24, 2016

Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It&#39;s unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
A bird&#39;s eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
Silvia Marchetti is a Rome-based freelance reporter and writer. She covers finance, economics, travel and culture for a wide range of media including MNI News, Newsweek and The Guardian. The opinions expressed in this commentary are solely hers.

(CNN)When my bed in Rome rocked Wednesday at 3.36 a.m., I knew an earthquake had hit somewhere close, in central Italy. And hard. But when I switched on the TV and heard the epicenter was in the tiny hilltop town of Accumoli on the Apennine hills, my first question was: Where is that?

Other affected towns were mentioned: Arquata del Tronto, Amandola, Pescara del Tronto, Castelluccio di Norcia. This is the first time most Italians have ever heard of many of these places. And that gives a clue as to why rescue operations are so challenging in the wake of the powerful earthquake that struck the region early Wednesday morning.
    The devastated region is a maze of old hamlets, built close to one another. These hamlets and villages are beautiful -- picturesque and in some cases dating back to Roman and medieval times -- with cobbled alleys, frescoed Renaissance churches and gargoyles. Their great appeal is their remoteness and the fact that time seems to have been frozen in the Middle Ages. They're gorgeous spots for a summer break.
    Silvia Marchetti
    But their biggest appeal to visitors -- their remoteness from the rest of the country, the sense of isolation -- also creates the biggest challenge when a crisis hits. There are no major highways leading to the now nearly destroyed town of Amatrice; many nearby areas make do with narrow, dusty country roads where a single fallen tree can cut off access. The houses in the area are typically full of character, cozy, and also unstable, made of bricks that easily crumble to the ground.
    As a result, when disaster strikes, bulldozers often can't gain access, and survivors must be searched for with bare hands. The only way to access some isolated villages in a disaster is by helicopter or by going on foot uphill, as volunteers are doing, carrying shovels on their shoulders.
    So none of this should come as a surprise, especially as the quake-stricken area is not just dotted with these ghost towns, but also rises on the Apennine "red belt," which has the country's highest seismic risk level. Italy, meanwhile, is the most quake-exposed country in the Mediterranean due to being atop the convergence of the African and Eurasian plates; nearly 7 million Italians live in areas at risk of natural calamities including mudslides and floods.
    So, if the challenges are no secret, why all the chaos? The truth is that despite the great work being done by rescuers and volunteers, Italy lacks an adequate prevention plan. Of course, earthquakes themselves cannot be accurately predicted, but efficient reconstruction plans could help prevent natural disasters developing into catastrophe.
    After the L'Aquila earthquake in 2009, the government allocated €965 million over seven years for seismic prevention. But this is a fraction of what experts believe is required to upgrade national buildings and roads to help them withstand seismic activity. In addition, regular rescue drills should be held, in rural areas as well as densely populated regions, to help ensure an effective response once disaster hits.
    Ultimately, though, Italy's many small towns and villages will have to make their own preparations, too. Of course, the ideal of a summer retreat cut off from the outside world is appealing for a summer vacation. But a failure to adapt and upgrade infrastructure will keep coming back to haunt even the most idyllic locations when the ground trembles.