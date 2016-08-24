Are drug companies overcharging?

Story highlights Robert Kltzman: Issue of drug pricing is increasingly affecting all of us

A broad discussion of pricing issues needed among policymakers, health care providers, drug firms and public, he says

(CNN) How much profit should drug companies make? The question might seem a little abstract, something that belongs in a business journal. But it's one that is increasingly affecting all of us. That was abundantly clear in the wake of the latest price hike controversy to hit the headlines.

Robert Klitzman

Countless patients and doctors have described the new price as outrageous. It does appear to be. But it also raises broader ethical issues.

Unfortunately, there is no inherent cap on drug prices. Drug companies invest money in developing and investigating new chemicals that will hopefully help patients. Alas, most new experimental medications prove ineffective, and companies therefore have to invest in many potential new drugs to find one that actually works. All that costs money, and so drug companies certainly deserve to earn a profit.

But how much? And should a company be allowed to squeeze needy patients for as much as it wants?

