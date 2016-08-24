Breaking News

Lost luxury: The crumbling allure of abandoned hotels

By Nosmot Gbadamosi, for CNN

Updated 7:37 PM ET, Wed August 24, 2016

These decaying hotels were once prized havens for the wealthy. Looted and vandalized, they serve as attractions for the curious or as informal settlements for the poor and displaced. A glorious technicolor dream world, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.sammezzano.org&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Castello de Sammezzano&lt;/a&gt;, built in 1605, remains unused for almost two decades. Eccentric nobleman Ferdinando Panciatichi Ximenes of Aragon spent 40 years renovating it to Moorish fashion starting in 1853.
Deep in the Florentine countryside, Castello di Sammezzano boasts the best of Arab, Indian, Persian and Spanish architectural designs. Initially, many mocked Ximenes&#39; vision. Florence being the home of Renaissance art, they couldn&#39;t understand why anyone would look to the Orient for inspiration. He&#39;d also never traveled to the Far East.
Determined to celebrate the magnificence of Moorish style, its 19th-century owner filled its 65-hectare garden with rare and exotic plants. Converted into a hotel in the 70s, the castle has fallen into disrepair over the last 20 years. In 2015, owners tried to auction the castle with a target price of $40.4 million; there were no bidders. It&#39;s currently for sale at $13.69 million but has so far failed to attract a single prospective buyer.
Looting has left it without running water or electricity. Locals fear the castle will eventually be lost to decay and in 2013 set up a voluntary committee of 50 members charged with saving Sammezzano. The Committee FPXA -- named after the castle&#39;s visionary owner -- is non-profit but holds group viewings around the castle&#39;s interiors six to eight days per year. So far 15,000 tourists have been through its doors.
The castle was eventually auctioned in 1999 to be renovated once again into a luxury resort, but plans never materialized.
Sammezzano isn&#39;t alone in its misfortunes. A volatile global economy has created an array of abandoned luxury hotels across the world.
In Japan, &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/violent_crumble/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;photographer Shane Thoms&lt;/a&gt; has been capturing niche but growing &quot;ruin&quot; tourism for his upcoming Melbourne exhibition, &quot;Haikyo: The Modern Ruins of Japan.&quot;
Thoms created his series to highlight the hundreds of abandoned luxury hotels and abodes lying empty, forgotten and left to decay across Japan. The exhibition opens on December 8, 2016, taking place -- perhaps fittingly -- at Melbourne&#39;s five-star luxury Sofitel hotel.
Hachijo, an island once called the &quot;Hawaii of Japan&quot; is home to the Oriental Resort hotel. Desolate for over a decade, the hotel was closed in 2005 after failing to attract enough guests to warrant employing the staff needed to upkeep it.
The Hachijo&#39;s stunning sea views can still be seen from crumbling rooms full of mold. Opened in 1963, the building&#39;s architecture emulated French baroque and initially catered to Japan&#39;s expanding middle class.
Amid economic decline in the mid 1990s, clientele numbers began to dwindle. Despite several rebrands, the hotel never recovered.
The U.S. side of Niagara Falls might pull in 12 million annual visitors but the Fallside Inn is a sign of different times, says urban explorer &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/abandoned_america/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Matthew Christopher&lt;/a&gt;.
When it opened in 1957, the Fallside Inn had a pool, tennis courts, hot tubs, a conference center and ballroom. Today, peeling paint falls on the floor of its rooms. The retro telephone and wall hangings give an indication of its age.
The Fallside is soon to be reborn. Work has begun by new owners to update the luxury hotel.
Abandoned by industry, Detroit&#39;s declining fortunes have been well documented. The Lee Plaza hotel -- its ballroom pictured here -- is among many buildings left to decay.
In Germany, once cherished tourist hotspots were lost to the Cold War. &lt;a href=&quot;https://instagram.com/richterchristian&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Photographer Christian Richter&lt;/a&gt; spent his teenage years exploring the abandoned buildings of what was then communist East Germany.
Richter grew up amongst the derelict landscape of the former German Democratic Republic. Inns were popular in East Germany -- all complete with a bar, a ballroom and theater -- but after reunionification with West Germany, people moved and they fell into disuse.
Richter&#39;s photo collection features more than 1,000 abandoned buildings across Germany, Poland, France and Italy.
&quot;I find beauty in decay, especially in abandoned hotels, castles and old mansions,&quot; says Richter. &quot;Sad, but beautiful all the same.&quot; Even villas are transient, he adds.
Overlooking the Indian Ocean, Mozambique&#39;s Grande Hotel is home to around 3,500 squatters since shutting in 1963. Opened in 1954, &quot;the pride of Africa&quot; never attracted the amount of guests originally envisioned.
In its current state, it&#39;s hard to picture the opulence of the Grande Hotel&#39;s glory days -- it was said to be a place of unlimited luxury with intricately carved art deco designs and an Olympic pool. Today, &quot;entire families live by every point of the hotel, including the stairs. The conditions in terms of sanitation are completely terrible,&quot; says photojournalist &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/fellipeabreu_fotografia/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Fellipe Abreu&lt;/a&gt;.
(CNN)When it comes to ruined buildings, it's hard to match the poignancy of an abandoned luxury hotel.

Once they were places where the wealthy came to play or the less fortunate came to experience a glamor beyond their usual means.
    Their fall from grace speaks of shattered dreams, faded glories and unforgiving economic realities.
    And yet, because they seem to still cling to the ghosts of happier times, they remain fascinating destinations, particularly for photographers and enthusiasts seeking to preserve remnants of their luxurious past.
    The magical Italian castle of Sammezzano, in the foothills of Tuscany, is a classic example.
    It's been unused for more than two decades but has housed both nobility and paying guests.
    The 17th century palazzo came of age in the 1800s when eccentric Italian nobleman Ferdinando Panciatichi Ximenes of Aragon spent 40 years turning its rooms into mosaic masterpieces inspired by the Arab, Indian, Persian and Spanish worlds.
    It was converted into a luxury hotel in the 1970s, but the business folded in 1990 when its majestic charms were sealed off from the world.
    Sammezzano was auctioned off in 1999 to be renovated into a luxury resort, complete with spa and golf courses, but these plans failed.
    It's been up for sale three times in the past two years, initially for $40.4 million, later a bargain $13.69 million.

    East meets West

    On sale: Castello de Sammezzano could be yours for $14 million.
    On sale: Castello de Sammezzano could be yours for $14 million.
    The castle's interiors have fallen prey to looters, leaving it with no running water or electricity -- the cost of repairs proving too much for investors.
    It stands in the sleepy town of Leccio -- its population a mere 1,000 residents.
    "They all know and love Sammezzano," explains Massimo Sottani, a former mayor of the town who worked as a waiter in the castle when at university, and held his wedding reception at the hotel in 1987.
    "Sammezzano is private property, but people from Leccio go jogging in its wonderful park.
    "In a certain way they feel it is a part of their own lives, so everybody is deeply involved in its destiny."
    Sottani is president of Committee FPXA, a group of local volunteers founded in 2013 to preserve the castle's legacy and open it up to sightseers through rare viewings.
    Despite opening doors just six to eight days a year, it's clocked up 15,000 visitors.
    "People want to come to Sammezzano essentially to take photos, but Sammezzano is more than this," says Sottani.
    "I can't imagine a better place where East and West can meet in the name of beauty."

    Growth market

    Hachijo Oriental Resort boasts sea views and French baroque architecture.
    Hachijo Oriental Resort boasts sea views and French baroque architecture.
    Sammezzano is not alone.
    A volatile global economy left luxury hotels abandoned across the world. And the appeal of visiting them extends beyond Italy.
    Abandoned buildings have become a growth market in Japanese tourism.
    The phenomenon there is known as Haikyo, literally meaning "ruins."
    Photographer Shane Thoms has been capturing the fledgling scene for his upcoming exhibition "Haikyo: The Modern Ruins of Japan," on display at Melbourne's Sofitel Melbourne on Collins from December 8, 2016 until February 28, 2017.
    "The collapse of the asset [real estate] price bubble in the early 90s led to these abandoned places, which Japanese youths ended up photographing," says Thoms.
    "A lot of Japanese teenagers are obsessed with horror movies and ghost stories so it's become a big market."
    His most striking photographs are of the Hachijo Oriental resort -- on Hachijo-jima island, once known as the Hawaii of Japan -- but abandoned for over a decade.
    The hotel was shut in 2005 because dwindling guest bookings meant it could no longer afford to employ the staff numbers needed to upkeep it.
    "It would have succeeded in New York City or something like that -- but a tiny island that no one visits anymore -- it just went into liquidation," he says.

    Niagara Falls

    Fallside Inn, near Niagara Falls, opened in 1957.
    Fallside Inn, near Niagara Falls, opened in 1957.
    In the US, despite pulling in 12 million annual visitors, Niagara Falls is no stranger to abandonment says urban explorer Matthew Christopher, whose Facebook page "Abandoned America" has more than 400,000 followers.
    "How do you reconcile people coming in to see natural beauty, yet they are driving through a stretch of chemical plants to get there and later on, abandoned chemical plants?" he says. "It's not exactly a place you want to go for your honeymoon."
    MORE: Bridge project could "dry up" Niagara Falls
    Some former luxury hotels have found new roles offering more rudimentary living.
    Once lauded as the "pride of Africa," the art deco-inspired Grande Hotel in Mozambique's coastal city of Beira is today home to some 3,500 squatters.
    Built overlooking the Indian Ocean, it boasted an Olympic-size pool, restaurants, bars, a post office, cinema and shops.
    It closed in 1963, fewer than 10 years after it opened, having failed to attract the number of guests that were expected.

    Pride of Africa

    Brazilian photojournalist Fellipe Abreu spent time in the Grande's labyrinthine halls talking to current residents.
    "Inside, the old hotel is dark and humid," he says. "On all sides and especially around the building, piles of garbage accumulate year after year.
    "With the lack of maintenance, nature has started to regain its space."
    MORE: Life inside Somaliland's grand Oriental hotel
    Not all are happy with the attention that former luxury hotels attract.
    In the case of Hachijo Oriental, security has been upgraded due to tourists breaking windows to get a look inside.
    But such interest is to be expected, says urban explorer Christopher.
    "Being able to understand how these places fell apart and were rebuilt, or in some cases not, is incredibly fascinating."