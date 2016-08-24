91-year-old flips the script on man who tried to rob him

Story highlights The elderly man had a license to carry a concealed weapon

(CNN) The elderly man probably seemed like a good target, but a would-be robber flat out picked the wrong guy.

A 91-year-old man shot and wounded a man in his 20s who tried to rob him earlier this week in a pharmacy parking lot near Detroit.

The unidentified elderly man was getting out of his car when he noticed someone coming up to him, acting erratic. The older guy let the younger one know he was packing, telling him he had a license to conceal carry a gun.

CNN affiliate WXYZ reports the suspect pointed something at the older guy. But the nonagenarian wasn't waiting around to find out what. He pulled out his weapon and fired, hitting the suspect in the neck.

"This was an attempted robbery of the shooter. The person who fired the shots had a CPL [concealed pistol licence]," Eric Keiser, the deputy police chief in Eastpointe, Michigan, told WXYZ, "and was lawfully carrying a handgun and said that he defended himself when he was attacked."

