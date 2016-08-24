Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Ryder Cup 2016: Tiger Woods a 'future captain' of Team USA

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 9:11 AM ET, Wed August 24, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tiger Woods confirmed he will miss this year&#39;s Masters. The 40-year-old had a third back operation in October 2015 in an attempt to alleviate nerve trouble, and says he has no idea when he will be returning to action.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Tiger Woods confirmed he will miss this year's Masters. The 40-year-old had a third back operation in October 2015 in an attempt to alleviate nerve trouble, and says he has no idea when he will be returning to action.
Hide Caption
1 of 24
The 14-time major winner has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed into his back by former caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
The 14-time major winner has a long history of injury problems. Here he has cream rubbed into his back by former caddy Steve Williams during the 2004 American Express Championship.
Hide Caption
2 of 24
Woods&#39; best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August&#39;s Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods' best result of an injury-hit 2015 was a tie for 10th at August's Wyndham Championship -- his last appearance this season before having back surgery.
Hide Caption
3 of 24
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In July 2015, Woods missed the cut at the British Open for just the second time in his illustrious career.
Hide Caption
4 of 24
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods throws his club in disgust following a shot from the rough during the first round of the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay in June, when he missed the halfway cut after rounds of 80 and 76.
Hide Caption
5 of 24
Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced &lt;a href=&quot;http://marquee.blogs.cnn.com/2013/03/18/tiger-woods-confirms-hes-dating-lindsey-vonn/&quot;&gt;they were dating on Facebook&lt;/a&gt; in March 2013. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods and Lindsey Vonn announced they were dating on Facebook in March 2013. In January that year, the champion skier had finalized her divorce from Thomas Vonn, after initializing proceedings in 2011. Woods split up with his wife, Elin Nordegren, in 2010 after admitting a series of infidelities.
Hide Caption
6 of 24
Woods and Vonn announced their breakup in May 2015, with the golfer claiming he &quot;hadn&#39;t slept&quot; in the days following.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods and Vonn announced their breakup in May 2015, with the golfer claiming he "hadn't slept" in the days following.
Hide Caption
7 of 24
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He finished tied for 17th.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods winces in pain after striking a tree root with his club after a shot from the rough in the final round of the 2015 Masters Tournament in April. He finished tied for 17th.
Hide Caption
8 of 24
In 2013, Woods regained the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2013/03/25/sport/golf/golf-woods-world-number-one-again/index.html&quot;&gt;No. 1 spot in world golf rankings&lt;/a&gt; with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In 2013, Woods regained the No. 1 spot in world golf rankings with a win at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Hide Caption
9 of 24
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup teams competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In October 2010, Woods appears dejected after losing a match to Lee Westwood and Luke Donald in the Ryder Cup teams competition in Wales. Later that month he lost his No. 1 ranking to Westwood, a position he had held for 281 consecutive weeks. He had taken a break from golf earlier that year after reports of marital infidelities emerged in late 2009.
Hide Caption
10 of 24
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he dropped out of golf&#39;s top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of his sex scandal.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods misses a putt at the Frys.com Open in October 2011. That month, he dropped out of golf's top 50 for the first time in almost 15 years. Woods reportedly lost millions in endorsements after sponsors ended their ties with him in the wake of his sex scandal.
Hide Caption
11 of 24
Woods missed the U.S. Open in July 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/06/07/golf.tiger.usopen.injury/index.html&quot;&gt;citing knee and Achilles tendon injuries&lt;/a&gt;. He won the tournament in 2008 -- his last major victory to date.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods missed the U.S. Open in July 2011, citing knee and Achilles tendon injuries. He won the tournament in 2008 -- his last major victory to date.
Hide Caption
12 of 24
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.topendsports.com/world/lists/earnings/fortunate-50-2011.htm&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Despite his problems, Woods remained a key attraction -- being invited to the 2011 Australian Open, where he finished third. That year he was the highest-paid American athlete on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
Hide Caption
13 of 24
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. &quot;I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it&#39;s time for a change,&quot; &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/07/20/golf.woods.caddie.williams/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods said&lt;/a&gt;. Here, the two share a laugh during a practice round two months before Williams was let go.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In July 2011, Woods dropped Williams, his caddy of 12 years. "I want to express my deepest gratitude to Stevie for all his help, but I think it's time for a change," Woods said. Here, the two share a laugh during a practice round two months before Williams was let go.
Hide Caption
14 of 24
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
After a nearly three-month break, Woods returned to golf at the Bridgestone Invitational in August 2011.
Hide Caption
15 of 24
In August 2011, Woods&lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2011/SPORT/golf/08/12/golf.pga.woods.cut/index.html&quot;&gt; failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship&lt;/a&gt; for the first time in his career. He has won the season&#39;s closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In August 2011, Woods failed to make the cut at the PGA Championship for the first time in his career. He has won the season's closing major on four occasions, most recently in 2007.
Hide Caption
16 of 24
In October 2011, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/10/05/sport/golf/golf-tiger-woods-rolex/index.html&quot;&gt;Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor &lt;/a&gt;despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. &quot;Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him,&quot; the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In October 2011, Woods landed Rolex as a sponsor despite not having won a major tournament in nearly two years. "Rolex is convinced that Tiger Woods still has a long career ahead of him," the high-end watchmaker said. The following month he played for the U.S. in the Presidents Cup in Melbourne, Australia.
Hide Caption
17 of 24
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://edition.cnn.com/2012/03/05/sport/golf/golf-mcilroy-augusta-woods&quot;&gt;He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional&lt;/a&gt;, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods lines up his putt at the Honda Classic in March 2012. He shot a 62, his lowest final round as a professional, but he tied for second in the PGA Tour event.
Hide Caption
18 of 24
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2011/12/04/sport/golf/california-tiger-woods/index.html&quot;&gt;Chevron World Challenge&lt;/a&gt;, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In December 2011, Woods earned his first win in two years at the Chevron World Challenge, a charity tournament that he hosts which does not count on the PGA Tour money list.
Hide Caption
19 of 24
Woods signs autographs at the&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/03/25/sport/golf/golf-arnold-palmer-tiger/index.html&quot;&gt; Arnold Palmer Invitational&lt;/a&gt; in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods signs autographs at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March 2012. His win there marked his first PGA Tour victory since September 2009.
Hide Caption
20 of 24
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&amp;amp;T National in July 2012. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2012/07/02/sport/golf/golf-woods-congressional-nicklaus/index.html&quot;&gt;He overtook Jack Nicklaus&lt;/a&gt; for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead&#39;s record.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods drops the ball on the 15th fairway during the final round of the AT&T National in July 2012. He overtook Jack Nicklaus for second place on the all-time PGA Tour victory list and now has 79 overall -- three behind Sam Snead's record.
Hide Caption
21 of 24
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. &lt;a href=&quot;http://money.cnn.com/2012/07/17/news/economy/tiger-woods-pay/index.htm&quot;&gt;He lost his title the previous year as the world&#39;s top-paid athlete&lt;/a&gt;, dropping to third place on &lt;a href=&quot;http://sportsillustrated.cnn.com/specials/fortunate50-2012/index.html&quot;&gt;Sports Illustrated&#39;s &quot;Fortunate 50&quot; list&lt;/a&gt;.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods hits his tee shot on the 12th hole during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013. He lost his title the previous year as the world's top-paid athlete, dropping to third place on Sports Illustrated's "Fortunate 50" list.
Hide Caption
22 of 24
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000 .
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
In 2012, Woods became the first PGA Tour player to earn $100 million when he finished third at the Deutsche Bank Championship, taking home more than $500,000 .
Hide Caption
23 of 24
Woods tosses his ball to his caddy at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, when he won his 75th PGA Tour title.
Photos: Tiger Woods: From highs to lows
Woods tosses his ball to his caddy at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in January 2013, when he won his 75th PGA Tour title.
Hide Caption
24 of 24
Tiger Woods ballTiger Woods back inhuryTiger Woods Wyndham Championshiptiger woods at openTiger Woods throws club01 athlete couples02 tiger woods lindsey vonn04 what a shot 0414Golf Tiger Woods tiger woods ryder cup defeat03 Tiger Woods02 Tiger Woods04 Tiger Woods05 Tiger Woods06 Tiger Woods07 Tiger Woods08 Tiger Woods09 Tiger Woods10 Tiger Woods11 Tiger Woods12 Tiger Woods17 Tiger Woods14 Tiger Woods16 Tiger Woods

Story highlights

  • Ryder Cup starts on September 30 at Hazeltine
  • Tiger Woods selected as vice-captain for US

(CNN)He may no longer be the force he once was but Team USA is hoping Tiger Woods can help it hunt down Europe's top golfers at next month's Ryder Cup.

The 14-time major winner will line up as one of Davis Love III's vice-captains at Hazeltine next month with the US aiming to win the tournament for the first time in four attempts.
    Love says that Woods, who has not played competitively for a year after undergoing multiple back surgeries, could be the ace in the pack going into the showdown which starts September 29.
    And Love, who took charge of the team which lost out at Medinah four years ago, says Woods has all the attributes and skills to establish himself as team captain in the coming years.
    "Tiger was on the Task Force, he'll be a future Captain, so he's got to be a part of the decision-making process of this whole new, Ryder Cup committee," Love told tournament's official website.
    Read More
    "Tiger is more interested in the strategy side of it -- rounding out the team with picks, or making small groups, making pairings.
    What does it take to create golf putters and wedges?
    living golf leaders and innovators spc a_00005829

      JUST WATCHED

      What does it take to create golf putters and wedges?

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    What does it take to create golf putters and wedges? 09:17
    Read: Is Woods close to a comeback?
    "He's our tactician more than anything. And he's really been helpful on how to prepare for a major championship. He's like me. He's excited about it, he doesn't sleep much, he puts a lot of thought into it.
    "There's a reason why he's arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He knows how to prepare, he knows how to think his way around a golf course, around a golf tournament. He's committed to being a part of it and he means it."
    Golf in the 21st century: technology and social media
    living golf leaders and innovators spc c_00022521

      JUST WATCHED

      Golf in the 21st century: technology and social media

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    Golf in the 21st century: technology and social media 07:23
    Read: Where did it all go wrong for Woods?
    The 40-year-old is one of four vice-captains alongside Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk -- who is still aiming to make the team as a player.
    Woods, who won his last major back in 2008, has played in seven Ryder Cups during his career.
    He won 13 matches, suffered 17 defeats and tied 3 in a total of 33.