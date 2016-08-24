Story highlights Ryder Cup starts on September 30 at Hazeltine

Tiger Woods selected as vice-captain for US

(CNN) He may no longer be the force he once was but Team USA is hoping Tiger Woods can help it hunt down Europe's top golfers at next month's Ryder Cup.

The 14-time major winner will line up as one of Davis Love III's vice-captains at Hazeltine next month with the US aiming to win the tournament for the first time in four attempts.

Love says that Woods, who has not played competitively for a year after undergoing multiple back surgeries , could be the ace in the pack going into the showdown which starts September 29.

And Love, who took charge of the team which lost out at Medinah four years ago, says Woods has all the attributes and skills to establish himself as team captain in the coming years.

"Tiger was on the Task Force, he'll be a future Captain, so he's got to be a part of the decision-making process of this whole new, Ryder Cup committee," Love told tournament's official website

