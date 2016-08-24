Story highlights
(CNN)He may no longer be the force he once was but Team USA is hoping Tiger Woods can help it hunt down Europe's top golfers at next month's Ryder Cup.
The 14-time major winner will line up as one of Davis Love III's vice-captains at Hazeltine next month with the US aiming to win the tournament for the first time in four attempts.
Love says that Woods, who has not played competitively for a year after undergoing multiple back surgeries, could be the ace in the pack going into the showdown which starts September 29.
And Love, who took charge of the team which lost out at Medinah four years ago, says Woods has all the attributes and skills to establish himself as team captain in the coming years.
"Tiger was on the Task Force, he'll be a future Captain, so he's got to be a part of the decision-making process of this whole new, Ryder Cup committee," Love told tournament's official website.
"Tiger is more interested in the strategy side of it -- rounding out the team with picks, or making small groups, making pairings.
"He's our tactician more than anything. And he's really been helpful on how to prepare for a major championship. He's like me. He's excited about it, he doesn't sleep much, he puts a lot of thought into it.
"There's a reason why he's arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He knows how to prepare, he knows how to think his way around a golf course, around a golf tournament. He's committed to being a part of it and he means it."
The 40-year-old is one of four vice-captains alongside Tom Lehman, Steve Stricker and Jim Furyk -- who is still aiming to make the team as a player.
Woods, who won his last major back in 2008, has played in seven Ryder Cups during his career.
He won 13 matches, suffered 17 defeats and tied 3 in a total of 33.