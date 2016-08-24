Story highlights McIlroy "glad to be proven wrong" about the Rio Olympic golf tournament

The 27-year-old opted not to play because of concerns about Zika virus

(CNN) More than a month ago, it sounded like Rory McIlroy -- who elected not to participate at the Olympics because of fears surrounding the Zika virus -- wasn't going to be watching the event, either.

But it turns out he did tune into some of the golf after all.

On Wednesday, ahead of the start of The Barclays in Farmingdale, New York, McIlroy gave a chuckle during his press conference when he was asked if he watched the Olympics.

"I saw Henrik (Stenson) and Justin (Rose's) fairway woods (shots) at the last (hole)," McIlroy said.

"I saw the chip shots, I saw the putts, and I saw the medal ceremony. I spent the weekend at my in-laws' cabin in upstate New York where there was no TV, no electricity, so actually didn't get to see much of anything that weekend. We got back Sunday afternoon, so (I) caught up with it.