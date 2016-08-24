Burkini ban: Police in Nice force woman to remove part of clothing

Story highlights Nice is one of 15 towns that have banned the burkini

Authorities say the officers were simply exercising their duties

(CNN) Armed police officers forced a woman at a Nice beach to remove some of her clothing as part of the French city's controversial ban on the burkini.

Photos of the incident quickly did the rounds on social media, sparking outrage in many quarters and support in others.

Nice is one of 15 towns that have banned the burkini, a full-length swimsuit that covers the whole body except for the face, hands and feet. It's favored by many Muslim women, but officials say the ban is a response to growing terror concerns.

Police patrolling the promenade des anglais beach in Nice fine a woman for wearing a burkini on August 24, 2016.

The photos show officers, armed with guns and batons, standing around the woman, who was lying on the beach in a blue headscarf and a matching top.