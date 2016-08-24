Breaking News

Chefs rally to help Italy earthquake victims

By David Williams, CNN

Updated 11:34 PM ET, Wed August 24, 2016

Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It&#39;s unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
A bird&#39;s eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
Story highlights

  • Hundreds of restaurants are serving spaghetti all'Amatriciana to help earthquake victims
  • Amatrice is famous for inventing the dish and holds an annual festival in its honor

(CNN)Chefs in Italy and around the world are using their talents, and Amatrice's signature dish, to help raise money for earthquake victims.

Before Wednesday's devastating, 6.2 magnitude earthquake, the Italian town was best known for spaghetti all'Amatriciana, a tomato-based sauce that traditionally includes pork jowl, olive oil, white wine, chili and pecorino cheese.
    More than 600 restaurants are putting the pasta dish on their menus and have pledged to donate €2 from each sale to the Italian Red Cross, according to Paul Bell, a Rome blogger who's helping organize the campaign.
    "The idea is simply born from the desire to help those affected by the earthquake of this night," Bell said.
    Spaghetti all'Amatriciana was invented in Amatrice in the 1700s, and is so popular the town holds an annual festival in its honor.
    Read More
    This year's festival, the 50th, was scheduled for this weekend.

    Food as a way of recovery

    It's not the first time chefs have rallied to help earthquake relief efforts.
    In May 2012, a pair of earthquakes struck the Emilia-Romagna region, located in northern Italy. The earthquake badly damaged thousands of wheels of parmigiano reggiano cheese.
    Massimo Bottura, a famed Italian chef with three Michelin stars, had grown up in the region. He took his own spin on cacio e pepe, a Roman dish translated to cheese and pepper, that is traditionally made with pecorino and pasta. Bottura turned it into a risotto dish using the parmigiano reggiano damaged in the earthquake and other local ingredients.
    The dish became a widespread hit and transformed into a new national dish. Around Italy, eaters bought the damaged cheese and held Parmigiano Reggiano Night to help earthquake relief efforts.
    Bottura told Saveur in 2014 that the dish turned "into an Emilian symbol of hope and recovery."