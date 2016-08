Chefs rally to help Italy earthquake victims

Photos: Earthquake strikes central Italy Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas. Hide Caption 1 of 36

Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.

Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.

A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.

Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.

An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.

An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.

A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.

A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.

Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.

Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.

A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.

This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.

Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.

Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.

The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.

The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.

Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.

Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.

Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.

This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.

An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.

A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.

Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.

Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.

Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.

Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.

Residents search for victims in Amatrice.

An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.

A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.

A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.

Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.

A man is pulled alive from the rubble.

A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.

Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.