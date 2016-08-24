Chefs rally to help Italy earthquake victims

Story highlights Hundreds of restaurants are serving spaghetti all'Amatriciana to help earthquake victims

Amatrice is famous for inventing the dish and holds an annual festival in its honor

(CNN) Chefs in Italy and around the world are using their talents, and Amatrice's signature dish, to help raise money for earthquake victims.

Before Wednesday's devastating, 6.2 magnitude earthquake , the Italian town was best known for spaghetti all'Amatriciana, a tomato-based sauce that traditionally includes pork jowl, olive oil, white wine, chili and pecorino cheese.

More than 600 restaurants are putting the pasta dish on their menus and have pledged to donate €2 from each sale to the Italian Red Cross, according to Paul Bell, a Rome blogger who's helping organize the campaign.

"The idea is simply born from the desire to help those affected by the earthquake of this night," Bell said.

Spaghetti all'Amatriciana was invented in Amatrice in the 1700s , and is so popular the town holds an annual festival in its honor.