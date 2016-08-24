Breaking News

Amatrice: The town at the epicenter of the Italian earthquake

By Sheena McKenzie, CNN

Updated 7:41 PM ET, Wed August 24, 2016

Witnesses recount horrors of Italy's deadly quake

Story highlights

  • Amatrice was set to hold the 50th edition of the "Festival of the Spaghetti all'Amatriciana"
  • Town is famous for tomato-based pasta dish, honored in national postage stamp

(CNN)It's a haunting reminder of the exact moment an earthquake reduced the historic town of Amatrice to rubble.

A single clock tower, miraculously still standing amidst the debris, and frozen on the time 3:36 a.m.
    The 13th century clock tower was able to withstand a 6.2-magnitude earthquake which struck central Italy early Wednesday.
    Amatrice's clock tower remains virtually untouched.
    The rest of the small, mountainous village wasn't so lucky.
    "The town is no more," Amatrice Mayor Sergio Pirozzi told CNN affiliate Rai of the village, which has a population of around 2,000 people.
    "I have an appeal to make: we have access roads to the town cut off and people under the rubble, help us."
    A woman is pulled from the rubble following an earthquake in Amatrice, Italy.
    Scores died in the quake -- 53 of those from Amatrice -- according to Italy's civil protection agency.
    Home of spaghetti festival

    The quake comes ahead of Amatrice's "Festival of the Spaghetti all'Amatriciana" this weekend, on August 27 and 28.
    The 50th edition of the festival was likely to have drawn many tourists to the small town, known as the home of the Amatriciana pasta dish.
    The tomato-based sauce is hugely popular in Roman trattorias and traditionally includes pork jowl, olive oil, white wine, chili and pecorino cheese.
    In 2008, Italy even issued a stamp in honor of the famous dish.

    A mountainous tourist spot

    Amatrice and nearby towns are situated in remote, mountainous terrain particularly popular with tourists in the summer months.
    "During the holidays there are a lot of people there -- so we don't have a precise number (of how many are affected)," said Tommaso della Longa, a spokesman for the Red Cross.
    "We can talk about ten of thousands, but we don't know the exact number."
    Rescuers search for survivors in the rubble in Amatrice.
    The rural landscape, dotted with with many small villages, has also proved challenging for rescue teams trying to reach victims.
    In Amatrice, rescuers called residents' cellphones in an effort to find those who answered, CNN affiliate Rai reported.
    If there was no answer, they moved on to the next person.

    Spectacular cycling route

    In previous years, Amatrice has also hosted the elite Tirreno-Adriatico cycling race, which winds its way between the Tyrrhenian and Adriatic coasts.
    The Ti Tirreno Adriatico cycle race goes through picturesque Amatrice.
    Amatrice's dramatic landscape was a stunning backdrop to the grueling 1,000 kilometer race, in the 2014 edition of the competition.

    Many remote villages hit

    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Firefighters cordon off an area around the rubble from a destroyed building Friday, August 26, in Amatrice, the hardest-hit town in the 6.2-magnitude earthquake that struck central Italy. Hundreds of people have been killed, and the death toll is expected to rise as rescue teams reach remote areas.
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Emergency team members set up a tent camp for earthquake victims at a sports field in Arquata del Tronto on August 26.
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    Rescuers make their way through destroyed houses in Pescara del Tronto on Thursday, August 25. It's unclear how many people remain trapped under debris.
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    A field kitchen in Amatrice provides meals for emergency workers and earthquake survivors on August 25.
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    Rescue and emergency service personnel use an excavator to search for victims under the remains of a building in Amatrice on August 25.
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    An old building in Amatrice is partly damaged after the quake.
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    An emergency services helicopter takes off in Amatrice as rescuers continue the search for survivors.
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    A man rests on a bench after spending the night in a makeshift camp set up inside a gym in Amatrice on August 25.
    A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    A bird's eye view of Amatrice shows the devastation after the deadly quake struck on Wednesday, August 24.
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Rescuers help a woman from the rubble in Amatrice on August 24.
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    Search-and-rescue teams survey collapsed houses in Pescara del Tronto on August 24.
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    A man cries as another injured man is helped in Amatrice.
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    This woman in Amatrice was wounded during the earthquake.
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Rescuers carry a man through earthquake debris in Amatrice.
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    Rocco Girardi receives treatment after being rescued from the rubble in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    The body of a unidentified child lies on a bench in Arquata del Tronto on August 24.
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    The quake left this house in ruins in Arquata del Tronto.
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Two people hug each other next to damaged houses in Pescara del Tronto.
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Two women pass along a stuffed toy in Amatrice on August 24.
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    Residents take in the damage in Amatrice.
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    This aerial photo shows damaged buildings in Amatrice. The quake struck at 3:36 a.m and was felt across a broad swath of central Italy.
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    An emergency hospital camp is set up to treat earthquake victims in Arquata del Tronto.
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    A woman tries to comfort her child in Amatrice on August 24.
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Residents survey a collapsed staircase in Amatrice on August 24.
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Residents of Pescara del Tronto care for an elderly earthquake victim on August 24.
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Search-and-rescue teams look for survivors in Pescara del Tronto.
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Survivors sit among the rubble of a house in Amatrice on August 24.
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    Residents search for victims in Amatrice.
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    An injured man is rescued from a collapsed building in Amatrice on August 24.
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    A man leans on a wall in Pescara del Tronto.
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    A dog searches for people trapped in collapsed buildings in Amatrice.
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    Rescuers search for victims in Amatrice on August 24.
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    A man is pulled alive from the rubble.
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    A man surveys damage near a dust-covered car in Amatrice on August 24.
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    Two people huddle together in Amatrice after the earthquake.
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    A rescue worker drives a truck of rubble as cleanup operations begin in Amatrice.
    Amatrice isn't the only village affected by the earthquake, with the mayor of nearby Accumoli, Stefano Petrucci, describing desperate scenes as rescuers raced against time to try to save those beneath the rubble.
    "We're digging, digging... hoping to find someone alive," he told the CNN affiliate Rai.
    In the village of Saletta, a tiny settlement of about 20 residents 2 kilometers from Amatrice, CNN contributor Barbie Nadeau saw residents working to locate their neighbors amid the rubble of a collapsed two-story home.
    Read more: Italy earthquake leaves dozens dead, towns in ruins
    The stunned locals stood on the roadside still in the pajamas they were wearing when they fled their houses in the early hours of the morning.

    CNN's Tim Hume contributed to this report