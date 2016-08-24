Amatrice: The town at the epicenter of the Italian earthquake

Story highlights Amatrice was set to hold the 50th edition of the "Festival of the Spaghetti all'Amatriciana"

Town is famous for tomato-based pasta dish, honored in national postage stamp

(CNN) It's a haunting reminder of the exact moment an earthquake reduced the historic town of Amatrice to rubble.

A single clock tower, miraculously still standing amidst the debris, and frozen on the time 3:36 a.m.

The 13th century clock tower was able to withstand a 6.2-magnitude earthquake which struck central Italy early Wednesday.

Amatrice's clock tower remains virtually untouched.

The rest of the small, mountainous village wasn't so lucky.

"The town is no more," Amatrice Mayor Sergio Pirozzi told CNN affiliate Rai of the village, which has a population of around 2,000 people.

