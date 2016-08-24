Story highlights 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit central Italy and rescuers are searching for survivors

At least 120 people have been killed; rescuers are struggling to reach some remote towns

(CNN) A 6.2-magnitude earthquake struck central Italy early Wednesday morning, toppling buildings and killing at least 241 people.

"They know right now it's a race against time. They believe it's about 72 hours those people would be able to survive," CNN's Fred Pleitgen said.

More than 1,000 people have been displaced by the quake, and Italy's Civil Protection agency said no residents were allowed to sleep in the devastated town of Amatrice overnight.

Read More