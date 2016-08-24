'Southside With You' a sweet chronicle of when Barack met Michelle

Los Angeles (CNN) Barack and Michelle Obama's daylong first date is a slim premise for a movie. But the new "Southside With You" tries it anyway -- and while it does find that premise stiff and confining, that's offset, partially, by an inherent sweetness that makes it easy to like, if not quite love.

At a mere 84 minutes, the movie -- writer-director Richard Tanne's debut effort -- is the length of a Lifetime or Hallmark movie sans commercials. In terms of scale, it certainly wouldn't look out of place in those venues. In fact, the exercise has the feel of a one-act play -- "When Barack Met Michelle" -- with two characters primarily holding center stage.

The somewhat fictionalized account is nevertheless getting a theatrical release, perhaps a sign of nostalgia that's already setting in during the waning days of Obama's presidency.

After a brief introduction as they separately prepare for the big day, Barack (Parker Sawyers) picks up Michelle (Tika Sumpter) in a run-down car with a hole in the floorboard. Establishing that it's 1989, Janet Jackson's " Miss You Much " blares on the radio.

Michelle is clearly attracted to Barack but reluctant to date him. As his advisor during Obama's stint as a summer associate in the corporate law firm at which she works, she's concerned about optics and about becoming fodder for office gossip.

Read More