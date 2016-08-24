Ryan Lochte 'in talks' to join 'Dancing With The Stars'

(CNN) Ryan Lochte might be ditching his speedo for a pair of dancing shoes.

The Olympian is "in talks" to join season 23 of "Dancing With The Stars," a source familiar with the situation confirmed to CNN. "It's almost definitely happening," said the source.

This would be one way to distract from all the negative publicity the 32-year-old has received for admitting he "over-exaggerated" claims that he and fellow swimmers were robbed at gunpoint in Rio.

Lochte would be joining Amber Rose, JoJo Fletcher and Jake T. Austin on the next season of the ABC competition show.

