Renee Zellweger: There's nothing 'negative' about aging

Media speculation about whether Zellweger may have undergone plastic surgery started in 2014. It resurfaced earlier this summer when Variety's film critic penned a much criticized column titled, "Renee Zellweger: If She No Longer Looks Like Herself, Has She Become a Different Actress?"

It's been 12 years since the last "Bridget Jones" film. ("Bridget Jones's Baby" releases in theaters September 16.) Zellweger said she thinks the character will still resonate with audiences.

"All my girlfriends are waiting to go to films that are relatable, and I don't know why we're not making movies for [them]," Zellweger told THR. "Whatever else may have changed in the world, we still have conversations with ourselves about how we might improve, or things we're insecure about, or our failings."

Zellweger added, "I love this character. Bridget makes imperfection all right."