Go ahead and make Idris Elba James Bond please

(CNN) Seriously Hollywood, what more do you need to prove that Idris Elba is James Bond?

Fans of Elba have been suggesting he become the first black Bond and the actor is making the argument easy.

He's suave in a suit, has the right accent and will soon star in a new reality series titled "Idris Elba: Fighter."

The Discovery network show will reportedly follow a year of Elba training to become a professional kickboxer.

The actor is familiar with the sport, having done it as part of his workout routine, but this new adventure will take him around the world as he pursues it as a career.

