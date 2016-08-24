Britney Spears' dirty 'Carpool Karaoke'

Story highlights Britney Spears and James Corden get "Toxic"

Singer's segment airs Thursday on "The Late Late Show"

(CNN) There was a bit of teasing when Britney Spears and James Corden got together for "Carpool Karaoke."

Spears is set to appear on CBS' "The Late Late Show" segment Thursday, and a clip released Wednesday shows her mouthing the words along with Corden to her hit song "Toxic."

After asking Spears if her two young sons have ever seen her Las Vegas show, Corden said, "I saw my mum in her underwear once when I was like 11."

"You're so dirty," Spears said after playfully hitting Corden.

"I'm not dirty," Corden replied. "I can't shake the image from my brain."

