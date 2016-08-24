Amy Schumer and new celeb memoirs

Story highlights
(CNN)Amy Schumer is being praised for her candid new memoir, "The Girl with the Lower Back Tattoo"
And while not all of the attention has been positive, (some folks in Tampa, Florida and Fayetteville, North Carolina have taken offense to her saying in the book that "I know for a fact that no one who lives there has ever read a book") the biography is at the top of the Amazon charts.
Schumer is not the only star who has recently put pen to paper - or rather finger to keyboard - to share their life stories. There's a wave of big celebrity biographies rolling in over the next few months.
Bruce Springsteen
The Boss gave more than seven years of his life to writing his autobiography. "Born to Run" publishes on September 27.
Taraji P. Henson
The actress who is beloved as Cookie on "Empire" shares her story of growing up in Washington, D.C. to finding fame in Hollywood.
Henson's "Around The Way Girl" publishes October 11.
Brian Wilson
Plenty of authors have written about this Beach Boy and now he'll get his say. "I Am Brian Wilson: A Memoir" publishes on October 11.
Carrie Fisher
Fisher has written an autobiographical one woman play which became the book "Wishful Drinking" and a followup, "Shockaholic." Fisher's next book, "The Princess Diarist," will be released October 18.
Anna Kendrick
The "Pitch Perfect" star has penned a collection of funny autobiographical essays in "Scrappy Little Nobody" which publishes on November 15.
Alec Baldwin
In "Nevertheless: A Memoir," the award-winning actor will cover everything from his childhood to his failed relationships. It is scheduled to be published on April 4, 2017.