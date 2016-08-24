Story highlights Giant pearl weighs almost five times nearest known rival

It was previously used as a lucky charm by fishermen

(CNN) One of the world's largest and most valuable pearls was left forgotten under a bed for more than 10 years, its owner told CNN.

The enormous pearl, weighing 34 kilograms (75 lbs), was originally found inside a giant clam, said Puerto Princesa City Tourism Officer, Aileen Cynthia Amurao.

She said her relatives discovered it and up until now have been using it as a good luck charm.

"He'd almost forgotten everything about the pearl until he was moving out, and he remembered he had something under his bed," she said.

On August 20, Amurao posted photos of the monstrous pearl to Facebook , asking for gemologists who might be able to verify the pearl's weight and value.

Read More