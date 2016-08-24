Story highlights El Chapo's absence presents new landscape for drug cartels

The rival cartel allegedly behind the kidnapping of El Chapo's son is flexing its muscle

(CNN) As Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman awaits extradition to the United States, he leaves behind what appears to be a new landscape for Mexico's drug cartels.

Last week, his son, Jesus Alfredo Guzman, was kidnapped by men authorities believe were members of a rival cartel. Sources tell CNN he was released Saturday, but his abduction signals that the game of thrones for Mexico's next top drug cartel has already begun.

Here's what you need to know about the power vacuum and the key players:

Sinaloa's power structure

Jesus Alfredo Guzman, who was kidnapped August 15, was allegedly groomed to take the reins of the Sinaloa cartel his father ran -- except he's got a bit of a party-boy reputation. A senior Mexican law enforcement told CNN , "(The kidnapping) is an important development because it affects the power structure of the Sinaloa cartel. (El Chapo's) son was supposed to be part of the new leadership," alleging that he wasn't taking the role seriously. While the kidnapping doesn't dismantle the Sinaloa cartel, it was considered a blow to the existing power structure.