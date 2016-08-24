Desmond Tutu hospitalized for infection

Story highlights 84-year-old archbishop will remain in the hospital for one or two weeks, his family sayd

(CNN) Archbishop Desmond Tutu admitted himself to a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday "for treatment to a recurring infection," according to a statement from his family.

The 84-year-old archbishop will remain in the hospital for one or two weeks, according to his family's statement. They noted that Tutu went through a similar treatment last year.

He also underwent hospital tests for a persistent infection in 2013. A year later, he canceled travel plans because of a long-running battle with prostate cancer.

Tutu, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid in his native South Africa, has remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations.

