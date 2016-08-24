Breaking News

Desmond Tutu hospitalized for infection

By Ralph Ellis, CNN

Updated 5:20 PM ET, Wed August 24, 2016

Archbishop Desmond Tutu at a Nelson Mandela exhibit in 2013.
  • 84-year-old archbishop will remain in the hospital for one or two weeks, his family sayd
  • Tutu has remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations

(CNN)Archbishop Desmond Tutu admitted himself to a Cape Town hospital on Wednesday "for treatment to a recurring infection," according to a statement from his family.

The 84-year-old archbishop will remain in the hospital for one or two weeks, according to his family's statement. They noted that Tutu went through a similar treatment last year.
    He also underwent hospital tests for a persistent infection in 2013. A year later, he canceled travel plans because of a long-running battle with prostate cancer.
    Tutu, who received the Nobel Peace Prize in 1984 for his efforts to end apartheid in his native South Africa, has remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations.
    He played a key role in that nation's transition from the apartheid era, including serving as chairman of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission at the direction of then-President Nelson Mandela.

