Desmond Tutu 'responding well to treatment'

Story highlights 84-year-old archbishop responding well to treatment, family says

Tutu has remained active with the Desmond Tutu Peace Foundation and other organizations

(CNN) Archbishop Desmond Tutu is responding well to treatment for a recurring infection, according to his daughter Thandeka Tutu-Gxashe.

The 84-year-old archbishop admitted himself to a Cape Town hospital last Wednesday. The family say he went through a similar treatment last year.

In a new statement, the family said the archbishop expressed his deepest gratitude to all who had sent love and prayers since his admission to hospital.

His daughter said he was being cared for by an amazing team of doctors, nurses and hospital staff, and was very conscious of how fortunate he was, thanks to the generosity of his medical team, to be able to receive first-class treatment not available to most South Africans.

Tutu underwent hospital tests for a persistent infection in 2013. A year later, he canceled travel plans because of a long-running battle with prostate cancer.

Read More