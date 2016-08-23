Photos:

Brunei – In the northeast corner of Borneo, an island off the southeast coast of Asia, lies the tiny kingdom of Brunei. It may be a small country, with a population of just over 400,000, but there's an excellent reason for travelers to make a stop there: its rainforests are home to some of the animal kingdom's rarest creatures, many of which can only be found in the region.



A wonder to behold, their scarcity also means they're not always easy to find. Some of Brunei's wildlife is so precious that conservationists take care not to share detailed locations of animal sightings or typical habitats such as steaming waterfalls and shallow streams to ensure the safety of the animals.



Here are 10 of Brunei's most amazing animals, which any wildlife tourist should consider themselves privileged to see.

