Russia banned from Paralympic Games after appeal failure

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 5:43 PM ET, Tue August 23, 2016

Story highlights

  • Russia banned from 2016 Paralympic Games
  • Appeal against blanket ban fails

(CNN)Russia will not compete at next month's Paralympic Games in Rio.

Russia's appeal against the blanket ban imposed by Paralympics officials was rejected Tuesday — ending any hope the country's Paralympians had of competing in Rio.
    The Court for the Arbitration of Sport upheld the decision made by the International Paralympic Committee following allegations of state-sponsored doping.
    A statement for CAS found that the IPC "did not violate any procedural rule in dealing with the with the disciplinary process" which led to the suspension of the Russian Paralympic committee.
    It added that the decision to ban Russia, "was made in accordance with the IPC rules and was proportionate in the circumstances."
    Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko told the Tass news agency that the decision was "more political than judicial."
    Russia was banned on August 7 by the IPC before launching an appeal.
    Upon announcing the ban earlier this month, committee president Philip Craven laid the blame on the Russian government.
    Read: 'Russia's doping culture will not change'
    Long jumper Darya Klishina will be the only Russian track and field competing at Rio 2016.
    But the International Olympic Committee has told doping whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova she can&#39;t compete at Rio.
    But the International Olympic Committee has told doping whistleblower Yuliya Stepanova she can't compete at Rio.
    The Russian Olympic team attended a farewell ceremony at Moscow&#39;s Sheremetyevo airport in July. Many of the country&#39;s athletes won&#39;t be at Rio 2016 as a result of the doping scandal that has overshadowed the Olympics.
    The Russian Olympic team attended a farewell ceremony at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport in July. Many of the country's athletes won't be at Rio 2016 as a result of the doping scandal that has overshadowed the Olympics.
    Russia&#39;s Olympic Committee (ROC) president Alexander Zhukov has denied allegations that there was a state-sponsored doping scandal before, during and after the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.
    Russia's Olympic Committee (ROC) president Alexander Zhukov has denied allegations that there was a state-sponsored doping scandal before, during and after the Sochi 2014 Winter Games.
    Volleyball player Dmitrij Volkov checks in ahead of the Russian team&#39;s journey to Rio.
    Volleyball player Dmitrij Volkov checks in ahead of the Russian team's journey to Rio.
    Some of the athletes cleared to compete in Brazil gathered for a ceremony at the airport.
    Some of the athletes cleared to compete in Brazil gathered for a ceremony at the airport.
    Before departing for Rio the team attended a religious service at Assumption Cathedral at the Kremlin.
    Before departing for Rio the team attended a religious service at Assumption Cathedral at the Kremlin.
    Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Krill, left, blesses one of the athletes.
    Russian Orthodox Church Patriarch Krill, left, blesses one of the athletes.
    Yelena Isinbayeva is one of Russia&#39;s most famous athletes, but she won&#39;t be at the Rio Games. The polevaulter is barred from competing due to the blanket ban the IAAF placed on Russian track and field athletes. She wiped away a tear after giving a speech during a reception for the team hosted by President Putin.
    Yelena Isinbayeva is one of Russia's most famous athletes, but she won't be at the Rio Games. The polevaulter is barred from competing due to the blanket ban the IAAF placed on Russian track and field athletes. She wiped away a tear after giving a speech during a reception for the team hosted by President Putin.
    Another athlete missing out is Sergey Shubenkov, who is the reigning 110-meter hurdles champion and would have been a strong medal contender in Rio. Instead, Shubenkov and other banned athletes took part in the Stars 2016 Tournament in Moscow, organized as an alternative for Russia&#39;s track and field team.
    Another athlete missing out is Sergey Shubenkov, who is the reigning 110-meter hurdles champion and would have been a strong medal contender in Rio. Instead, Shubenkov and other banned athletes took part in the Stars 2016 Tournament in Moscow, organized as an alternative for Russia's track and field team.
    Mariya Kuchina also competed at Moscow&#39;s Znamensky Brothers stadium. She won high jump gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.
    Mariya Kuchina also competed at Moscow's Znamensky Brothers stadium. She won high jump gold at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing.
    Russia has "catastrophically failed its para athletes. Their medals-over-morals mentality disgusts me," he said at the time.
    The IPC had sought more information from Richard McLaren, who led the independent report for the World Anti-Doping Agency which alleged wide scale doping which had allegedly been covered up by the country's security services.
    Reacting to the verdict Tuesday, Craven said his organization was "greatly encouraged."
    "Today's decision underlines our strong belief that doping has absolutely no place in Paralympic sport, and further improves our ability to ensure fair competition and a level playing field for all Para athletes around the world," he said in a statement.
    Efimova: America has changed me
    The World Anti-Doping Agency&#39;s (WADA) new report is the latest twist to hit the Russian doping scandal, with it revealing obstructions -- including bribes, intimidation and tampered packages -- to testing in Russia.
    The World Anti-Doping Agency's (WADA) new report is the latest twist to hit the Russian doping scandal, with it revealing obstructions -- including bribes, intimidation and tampered packages -- to testing in Russia.
    WADA will retest samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, focusing on those intending to compete in Rio 2016, to root out any potential drug cheats.
    WADA will retest samples from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics, focusing on those intending to compete in Rio 2016, to root out any potential drug cheats.
    WADA&#39;s report on alleged widespread drug use in international athletics concluded that senior figures including IAAF president Sebastian Coe (pictured) &quot;could not have been unaware of the extent of doping.&quot;
    WADA's report on alleged widespread drug use in international athletics concluded that senior figures including IAAF president Sebastian Coe (pictured) "could not have been unaware of the extent of doping."
    Former WADA president Dick Pound chaired a press conference held in Munich on January 14, 2016 to present the 89-page report. It said &quot;corruption was embedded&quot; and &quot;cannot be blamed on a small number of miscreants&quot; within the IAAF.
    Former WADA president Dick Pound chaired a press conference held in Munich on January 14, 2016 to present the 89-page report. It said "corruption was embedded" and "cannot be blamed on a small number of miscreants" within the IAAF.
    A report by the IAAF&#39;s ethics committee claims a powerful trio blackmailed Russian distance runner Lilya Shobukhova into paying them off to keep results of her positive drug tests secret.
    A report by the IAAF's ethics committee claims a powerful trio blackmailed Russian distance runner Lilya Shobukhova into paying them off to keep results of her positive drug tests secret.
    Russia&#39;s former athletics president Valentin Balakhnichev, its ex-chief coach for long-distance athletes Alexei Melnikov and former IAAF consultant Papa Massata Diack have all been banned for life. The report says &quot;far from supporting the anti-doping regime, they subverted it.&quot; The IAAF&#39;s former anti-doping director Gabriel Dollé has been given a five-year ban.
    Russia's former athletics president Valentin Balakhnichev, its ex-chief coach for long-distance athletes Alexei Melnikov and former IAAF consultant Papa Massata Diack have all been banned for life. The report says "far from supporting the anti-doping regime, they subverted it." The IAAF's former anti-doping director Gabriel Dollé has been given a five-year ban.
    The report claims Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Papa Massata Diack &quot;conspired together ... to conceal for more than three years anti-doping violations by an athlete at what appeared to be the highest pinnacle of her sport. All three compounded the vice of what they did by conspiring to extort what were in substance bribes from Shobukhova by acts of blackmail.&quot;
    The report claims Balakhnichev, Melnikov and Papa Massata Diack "conspired together ... to conceal for more than three years anti-doping violations by an athlete at what appeared to be the highest pinnacle of her sport. All three compounded the vice of what they did by conspiring to extort what were in substance bribes from Shobukhova by acts of blackmail."
    Pound produced an independent report in November 2015 which detailed systemic doping in Russia along with an establishment effort to cover it up. He recommended Russia be banned from athletic competition, which it duly was by the IAAF.
    Pound produced an independent report in November 2015 which detailed systemic doping in Russia along with an establishment effort to cover it up. He recommended Russia be banned from athletic competition, which it duly was by the IAAF.
    The findings uncovered a &quot;deeply-rooted culture of cheating at all levels&quot; within Russian athletics. Asked if it amounted to state-sponsored doping, Pound told reporters: &quot;In the sense of consenting to it, there&#39;s no other conclusion.&quot;
    The findings uncovered a "deeply-rooted culture of cheating at all levels" within Russian athletics. Asked if it amounted to state-sponsored doping, Pound told reporters: "In the sense of consenting to it, there's no other conclusion."
    The report suggested the London 2012 Olympics -- in which Russia won 24 gold medals and finished fourth -- was &quot;in a sense, sabotaged by the admission of athletes who should have not been competing.&quot;
    The report suggested the London 2012 Olympics -- in which Russia won 24 gold medals and finished fourth -- was "in a sense, sabotaged by the admission of athletes who should have not been competing."
    Pound&#39;s report detailed &quot;corruption and bribery practices at the highest levels of international athletics,&quot; evidence of which has been given to international crime-fighting organization Interpol for further investigation.
    Pound's report detailed "corruption and bribery practices at the highest levels of international athletics," evidence of which has been given to international crime-fighting organization Interpol for further investigation.
    Senegal&#39;s Lamine Diack, former president of the IAAF, is being investigated by French police over claims he accepted bribes to defer sanctions against drug cheats from Russia. French prosecutors claim he took &quot;more than €1 million ($1M)&quot; for his silence. Diack has yet to comment.
    Senegal's Lamine Diack, former president of the IAAF, is being investigated by French police over claims he accepted bribes to defer sanctions against drug cheats from Russia. French prosecutors claim he took "more than €1 million ($1M)" for his silence. Diack has yet to comment.
    Coe, a former Olympic gold medalist, has come under fire for his praise for predecessor Diack, whom he called the sport&#39;s &quot;spiritual leader&quot; when he took over the role in August 2015. He told CNN he would &quot;do anything to fix our sport.&quot;
    Coe, a former Olympic gold medalist, has come under fire for his praise for predecessor Diack, whom he called the sport's "spiritual leader" when he took over the role in August 2015. He told CNN he would "do anything to fix our sport."
    "Although we are pleased with the decision, it is not a day for celebration and we have enormous sympathy for the Russian athletes who will now miss out on the Rio 2016 Paralympic Games.
    "It is a sad day for the Paralympic Movement, but we hope also a new beginning. We hope this decision acts as a catalyst for change in Russia and we can welcome the Russian Paralympic Committee back as a member safe in the knowledge that it is fulfilling its obligations to ensure fair competition for all.
    "Beyond Rio 2016, we will work with the World Anti-Doping Agency to establish the criteria the Russian Paralympic Committee needs to meet in order to fulfil all its membership obligations and have its suspension lifted."
    Read: Rio Paralympics facing budget cuts, facility closures
    The IPC's decision to impose a blanket ban on Russian Paralympians was in complete contrast to the International Olympic Committee.
    The IOC asked each individual sporting federation to decide whether athletes could compete.
    A three-person IOC panel then had the final say -- allowing 271 Russians to take part in Rio with the team winning 56 medals.