Russia banned from Paralympic Games after appeal failure

Story highlights Russia banned from 2016 Paralympic Games

Appeal against blanket ban fails

(CNN) Russia will not compete at next month's Paralympic Games in Rio.

Russia's appeal against the blanket ban imposed by Paralympics officials was rejected Tuesday — ending any hope the country's Paralympians had of competing in Rio.

The Court for the Arbitration of Sport upheld the decision made by the International Paralympic Committee following allegations of state-sponsored doping.

A statement for CAS found that the IPC "did not violate any procedural rule in dealing with the with the disciplinary process" which led to the suspension of the Russian Paralympic committee.

It added that the decision to ban Russia, "was made in accordance with the IPC rules and was proportionate in the circumstances."

