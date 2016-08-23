Breaking News

What a shot! 51 amazing photos from the Olympics

Updated 6:36 AM ET, Tue August 23, 2016

Fireworks explode over Rio de Janeiro&#39;s Maracana Stadium during the &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/21/sport/gallery/rio-olympics-closing-ceremony/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;closing ceremony&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, August 21.
Fireworks explode over Rio de Janeiro's Maracana Stadium during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21.
Brazilian soccer star Neymar celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Germany on Saturday, August 20. It was Brazil&#39;s &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/20/football/brazil-germany-neymar-goal-olympics-football/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;first gold medal in Olympic soccer.&lt;/a&gt;
Brazilian soccer star Neymar celebrates after scoring the winning penalty in the shootout against Germany on Saturday, August 20. It was Brazil's first gold medal in Olympic soccer.
Japanese diver Minami Itahashi splashes into the water during the 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18.
Japanese diver Minami Itahashi splashes into the water during the 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18.
Australia&#39;s Glenn O&#39;Shea, left, and Italy&#39;s Elia Viviani crash Monday, August 15, during the points race portion of the omnium track-cycling event. Viviani still won gold.
Australia's Glenn O'Shea, left, and Italy's Elia Viviani crash Monday, August 15, during the points race portion of the omnium track-cycling event. Viviani still won gold.
Japanese freestyle wrestler Kaori Icho poses with her gold medal on Wednesday, August 17. She is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/17/sport/kaori-icho-wrestling-rio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first female athlete&lt;/a&gt; to win individual events at four different Olympic Games.
Japanese freestyle wrestler Kaori Icho poses with her gold medal on Wednesday, August 17. She is the first female athlete to win individual events at four different Olympic Games.
New Zealand&#39;s Nikki Hamblin, left, helps Abbey D&#39;Agostino of the United States &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.nbcolympics.com/video/us-runner-finishes-race-after-falling-hard&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;after they collided&lt;/a&gt; during the 5,000-meter semifinal. Both runners managed to finish the race, and fans applauded their outstanding display of sportsmanship.
New Zealand's Nikki Hamblin, left, helps Abbey D'Agostino of the United States after they collided during the 5,000-meter semifinal. Both runners managed to finish the race, and fans applauded their outstanding display of sportsmanship.
U.S. runner Matthew Centrowitz finishes first in the 1,500 meters on Saturday, August 20. He is the first American to win the event since 1908.
U.S. runner Matthew Centrowitz finishes first in the 1,500 meters on Saturday, August 20. He is the first American to win the event since 1908.
Chinese cyclist Zhong Tianshi competes in a sprint quarterfinal on Tuesday, August 16.
Chinese cyclist Zhong Tianshi competes in a sprint quarterfinal on Tuesday, August 16.
Great Britain&#39;s Mo Farah reacts after winning gold in the 5,000 meters on Saturday, August 20. It completed his &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/20/sport/mo-farah-olympics-rio-5000-meters-double-double/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;&quot;double-double&quot;&lt;/a&gt; -- for the second straight Olympics, he finished first in the 5,000 and the 10,000.
Great Britain's Mo Farah reacts after winning gold in the 5,000 meters on Saturday, August 20. It completed his "double-double" -- for the second straight Olympics, he finished first in the 5,000 and the 10,000.
Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva performs on the balance beam on Monday, August 15.
Brazilian gymnast Flavia Saraiva performs on the balance beam on Monday, August 15.
The baton is dropped between Americans Allyson Felix and English Gardner, who were running a 4x100-meter relay on Thursday, August 18. An appeals process found that an opposing runner bumped Felix, and the team was able to run again and clinch a spot in the next day&#39;s final -- &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/19/sport/olympics-rio-2016-womens-4x100m-relay/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;which it won.&lt;/a&gt;
The baton is dropped between Americans Allyson Felix and English Gardner, who were running a 4x100-meter relay on Thursday, August 18. An appeals process found that an opposing runner bumped Felix, and the team was able to run again and clinch a spot in the next day's final -- which it won.
Jamaica&#39;s Usain Bolt celebrates winning gold in the 200 meters on Thursday, August 18. By the end of the Rio Games, Bolt had achieved &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/19/sport/usain-bolt-jamaica-mens-4x100m-relay-olympics-rio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;an unprecedented &quot;triple-triple&quot;:&lt;/a&gt; three straight Olympic golds in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 4x100.
Jamaica's Usain Bolt celebrates winning gold in the 200 meters on Thursday, August 18. By the end of the Rio Games, Bolt had achieved an unprecedented "triple-triple": three straight Olympic golds in the 100 meters, the 200 meters and the 4x100.
Gymnast &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/20/health/simone-biles-role-model-cliff-jumper/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Simone Biles&lt;/a&gt;, in the white shorts, carries the American flag during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21. Biles, who won gold in both the individual and team all-around, became the first American gymnast to win four gold medals in a single Olympics.
Gymnast Simone Biles, in the white shorts, carries the American flag during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21. Biles, who won gold in both the individual and team all-around, became the first American gymnast to win four gold medals in a single Olympics.
U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton wears a cooling cap over his head during the high jump on Wednesday, August 17. Eaton &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/sport/ashton-eaton-decathlon-rio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;went on to win gold,&lt;/a&gt; successfully defending the title he won in 2012.
U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton wears a cooling cap over his head during the high jump on Wednesday, August 17. Eaton went on to win gold, successfully defending the title he won in 2012.
German sailors Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel celebrate bronze in the 49er class.
German sailors Erik Heil and Thomas Ploessel celebrate bronze in the 49er class.
The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21.
The Olympic flame is extinguished during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21.
Riders compete in the BMX quarterfinals on Thursday, August 18.
Riders compete in the BMX quarterfinals on Thursday, August 18.
Chinese diver Ren Qian competes in the 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18. She went on to win gold and &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/sport/ren-qian-china-diving/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;become the youngest medal winner&lt;/a&gt; at the Rio Games (15 years, 180 days). Photographer Al Bello &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.instagram.com/p/BJWFRnagwqO/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;said on Instagram&lt;/a&gt; that he shot this image with a slow shutter speed as he followed Ren down. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/11/sport/cnnphotos-al-bello-olympics/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Catching the Olympic moments that TV doesn&#39;t&lt;/a&gt;
Chinese diver Ren Qian competes in the 10-meter platform event on Thursday, August 18. She went on to win gold and become the youngest medal winner at the Rio Games (15 years, 180 days). Photographer Al Bello said on Instagram that he shot this image with a slow shutter speed as he followed Ren down. Catching the Olympic moments that TV doesn't
U.S. boxer Claressa Shields, right, reacts after winning gold in the middleweight final on Sunday, August 21. She also won gold in 2012.
U.S. boxer Claressa Shields, right, reacts after winning gold in the middleweight final on Sunday, August 21. She also won gold in 2012.
A synchronized swimmer from Russia takes part in the team&#39;s technical routine on Thursday, August 18. Russia won gold in both team and duet.
A synchronized swimmer from Russia takes part in the team's technical routine on Thursday, August 18. Russia won gold in both team and duet.
Spain&#39;s Carolina Marin -- the world&#39;s top-ranked badminton player -- won gold in the singles final on Friday, August 19.
Spain's Carolina Marin -- the world's top-ranked badminton player -- won gold in the singles final on Friday, August 19.
Gymnast Laurie Hernandez takes a selfie with three of her U.S. teammates -- from left, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian -- on Thursday, August 18. The four, along with Gabby Douglas, won all-around gold.
Gymnast Laurie Hernandez takes a selfie with three of her U.S. teammates -- from left, Simone Biles, Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian -- on Thursday, August 18. The four, along with Gabby Douglas, won all-around gold.
Australia&#39;s Scott Keach falls off Fedor during jumping qualifications on Tuesday, August 16.
Australia's Scott Keach falls off Fedor during jumping qualifications on Tuesday, August 16.
A colorful float is seen during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21.
A colorful float is seen during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21.
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner holds head coach Geno Auriemma after &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/20/sport/rio-olympics-womens-basketball-usa-spain-final/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;winning the gold-medal game&lt;/a&gt; against Spain on Saturday, August 20. It is the sixth straight time that the U.S. women have won Olympic gold.
U.S. basketball player Brittney Griner holds head coach Geno Auriemma after winning the gold-medal game against Spain on Saturday, August 20. It is the sixth straight time that the U.S. women have won Olympic gold.
Japan&#39;s synchronized swimming team enters the pool for its technical routine on Thursday, August 18.
Japan's synchronized swimming team enters the pool for its technical routine on Thursday, August 18.
British field hockey players defend their goal during the gold-medal match against the Netherlands on Friday, August 19. They won in a shootout.
British field hockey players defend their goal during the gold-medal match against the Netherlands on Friday, August 19. They won in a shootout.
Russian boxer Vladimir Nikitin celebrates after his bantamweight victory over Ireland&#39;s Michael Conlan on Tuesday, August 16. Nikitin finished the tournament with a bronze medal.
Russian boxer Vladimir Nikitin celebrates after his bantamweight victory over Ireland's Michael Conlan on Tuesday, August 16. Nikitin finished the tournament with a bronze medal.
Sweden&#39;s Jenny Rissveds interacts with fans after winning the cross-country mountain bike race on Saturday, August 20.
Sweden's Jenny Rissveds interacts with fans after winning the cross-country mountain bike race on Saturday, August 20.
Beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings holds the American flag after winning the bronze medal on Wednesday, August 17. She also won gold in 2004, 2008 and 2012.
Beach volleyball legend Kerri Walsh Jennings holds the American flag after winning the bronze medal on Wednesday, August 17. She also won gold in 2004, 2008 and 2012.
Canadian hurdler Nikkita Holder falls during the 100-meter semifinals on Wednesday, August 17.
Canadian hurdler Nikkita Holder falls during the 100-meter semifinals on Wednesday, August 17.
Japan&#39;s Misaki Matsutomo, left, and Ayaka Takahashi cry on the podium after winning gold in badminton doubles on Thursday, August 18.
Japan's Misaki Matsutomo, left, and Ayaka Takahashi cry on the podium after winning gold in badminton doubles on Thursday, August 18.
During the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21, a projection of the rising sun and Mount Fuji teased the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
During the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21, a projection of the rising sun and Mount Fuji teased the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.
U.S. sprinter Tyson Gay puts his hand on his head after the 4x100 team was disqualified for an illegal baton exchange on Friday, August 19.
U.S. sprinter Tyson Gay puts his hand on his head after the 4x100 team was disqualified for an illegal baton exchange on Friday, August 19.
The field hockey team from Great Britain celebrates its penalty shootout win in the final on Friday, August 19.
The field hockey team from Great Britain celebrates its penalty shootout win in the final on Friday, August 19.
Athletes prepare for the 10-kilometer open-water swim on Tuesday, August 16.
Athletes prepare for the 10-kilometer open-water swim on Tuesday, August 16.
Dutch field hockey player Kitty van Male catches a stick to the face during a quarterfinal match against Argentina on Monday, August 15.
Dutch field hockey player Kitty van Male catches a stick to the face during a quarterfinal match against Argentina on Monday, August 15.
The Olympic flag is carried to the stage during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21.
The Olympic flag is carried to the stage during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21.
Kenya&#39;s Eliud Kipchoge &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/21/sport/rio-2016-marathon-kipchoge-rupp/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;wins the marathon&lt;/a&gt; on Sunday, August 21.
Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge wins the marathon on Sunday, August 21.
Japanese freestyle wrestler Eri Tosaka carries her coach on her shoulders after winning gold in her weight class on Wednesday, August 17.
Japanese freestyle wrestler Eri Tosaka carries her coach on her shoulders after winning gold in her weight class on Wednesday, August 17.
Son Yeon-jae, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes in the individual all-around on Friday, August 19.
Son Yeon-jae, a rhythmic gymnast from South Korea, competes in the individual all-around on Friday, August 19.
U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton competes in the pole vault on Thursday, August 18. He is &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/18/sport/ashton-eaton-decathlon-rio/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;the first man to retain his decathlon title&lt;/a&gt; since Daley Thompson in 1984.
U.S. decathlete Ashton Eaton competes in the pole vault on Thursday, August 18. He is the first man to retain his decathlon title since Daley Thompson in 1984.
American Brianna Rollins crosses the finish line first in the 100-meter hurdles on Wednesday, August 17.
American Brianna Rollins crosses the finish line first in the 100-meter hurdles on Wednesday, August 17.
Chinese badminton player Chen Long reacts after winning singles gold on Saturday, August 20.
Chinese badminton player Chen Long reacts after winning singles gold on Saturday, August 20.
Spain&#39;s Orlando Ortega leads a group of hurdlers during a 110-meter heat on Monday, August 15. He would go on to win silver.
Spain's Orlando Ortega leads a group of hurdlers during a 110-meter heat on Monday, August 15. He would go on to win silver.
Nur Tatar celebrates with the Turkish flag after winning a bronze medal in taekwondo on Friday, August 19.
Nur Tatar celebrates with the Turkish flag after winning a bronze medal in taekwondo on Friday, August 19.
Refreshment bottles are held over women competing in the 10-kilometer open-water swim on Monday, August 15.
Refreshment bottles are held over women competing in the 10-kilometer open-water swim on Monday, August 15.
Mexican boxer Misael Uziel Rodriguez, right, is punched by Uzbekistan&#39;s Bektemir Melikuziev during a middleweight semifinal on Thursday, August 18. Melikuziev won the bout and finished with the silver medal. Rodriguez ended up with the bronze.
Mexican boxer Misael Uziel Rodriguez, right, is punched by Uzbekistan's Bektemir Melikuziev during a middleweight semifinal on Thursday, August 18. Melikuziev won the bout and finished with the silver medal. Rodriguez ended up with the bronze.
Japan&#39;s synchronized swimming team celebrates on the podium after winning bronze on Friday, August 19.
Japan's synchronized swimming team celebrates on the podium after winning bronze on Friday, August 19.
U.S. basketball star Kevin Durant celebrates with the American flag after the gold-medal win against Serbia on Sunday, August 21.
U.S. basketball star Kevin Durant celebrates with the American flag after the gold-medal win against Serbia on Sunday, August 21.
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Maracana Stadium during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21. &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2016/08/16/sport/gallery/what-a-shot-olympics-0816/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;See 44 amazing Olympic photos from last week&lt;/a&gt;
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Maracana Stadium during the closing ceremony on Sunday, August 21. See 44 amazing Olympic photos from last week
Take a look at 51 amazing Olympic photos from August 15 through August 21.