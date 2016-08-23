Story highlights Abedin was Clinton's deputy chief of staff at the State Department

She has been in Clinton's orbit since 1996

Washington (CNN) Huma Abedin has largely remained in the background during her decades-long work for Hillary Clinton as her right-hand woman at the White House, Senate, State Department and private life.

But Abedin is in the spotlight in the final days of Clinton's campaign.

Newly discovered emails that FBI Director James Comey told lawmakers Friday could be pertinent to the now-closed investigation into Clinton's private email server were sent or received by Abedin, according to a law enforcement official.

The new emails are part of an investigation into former congressman Anthony Weiner, according to top law enforcement sources. Abedin announced her separation from Weiner this summer.

The FBI and the New York Police Department have opened preliminary investigations of allegations that Weiner exchanged sexually explicit text messages with a purportedly underage girl.

Huma Abedin accounced she was separating from husband Anthony Weiner.

