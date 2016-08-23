Story highlights Abedin was Clinton's deputy chief of staff at the State Department

She has been in Clinton's orbit since 1996

Washington (CNN) Huma Abedin has largely remained in the background during her decades-long work for Hillary Clinton as her right-hand woman at the White House, Senate, State Department and private life.

But recent political and personal controversies have thrust the woman who prefers to work in the background into the spotlight.

Huma Abedin accounced she was separating from husband Anthony Weiner.

Her role in Clinton's career has come under scrutiny as the relationship between the Clinton Foundation and Clinton's State Department has faced criticism, and Abedin's name is front and center in emails being parsed to determine any inappropriate links.

And continued scandals surrounding her now-estranged husband, Anthony Weiner, have further thrust her into the public eye.

Now vice chairwoman of Clinton's presidential campaign, Abedin, 41, was Clinton's deputy chief of staff at the State Department. Freedom of Information Act requests from a conservative organization have made many of Clinton's staff's emails sent during that time public, and Abedin was involved in most of the exchanges drawing scrutiny.