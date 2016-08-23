Story highlights Israel has 200,000 eligible American voters

Last election, Republican Mitt Romney won 85% of the vote in Israel

Modi'in, Israel (CNN) Less than three months before the US presidential election, it isn't looking good for Donald Trump.

The Republican nominee's numbers are down in the national polls and in many crucial swing states like Virginia, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

But there is another locale, more than 5,000 miles away, that Republicans hope will tip the scales and determine the future of the United States.

At a mall in Modi'in, in central Israel, American-Israeli Republicans press the flesh. Red, white and blue balloons flank a sign in Hebrew that appears similar to Trump's "Make America Great Again" logo, but it doesn't promise to restore America's greatness.

"The Israeli interest, it's the Israeli interest in refreshing, re-resurrecting the close bond that has typified the US-Israel relationship," said Marc Zell, chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel. "The whole Middle East has gone up in flames during this (Obama) administration."

Read More