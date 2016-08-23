Vital Signs is a monthly program bringing viewers health stories from around the world.

(CNN) It is a slow and cumbersome descent hindered by head-to-toe protective suits. A wooden ladder dips down the side, as two researchers in white suits and respirators make their way into Grootboom cave in South Africa.

The suits make the journey more cumbersome, but they are the only things standing between safety and exposure.

Inside the cave, thousands of bats either cling tightly to the walls or fly around in bunches. Any number of them could contain deadly pathogens.

There are 1,240 species of bats worldwide, which may explain why many viruses can be found inside them.

The cave is inhabited by thousands of bats, any of which could be carrying deadly diseases such as Ebola, Marburg or rabies.

The researchers from the University of Pretoria and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are tracking animals all around the world to create an early-warning system for diseases that could affect humans. Here, they hunt for bats inside Grootboom cave.

Two researchers carefully descend into Grootboom cave, located just miles away from the densely populated city of Johannesburg in South Africa.

Without the suits, the researchers are vulnerable to any potential zoonotic diseases the bats could be harboring, which could transmit from animals into humans.

"This specific species has been implicated in some of the rabies-related viruses," Markotter says. "They are in high-population densities, and people are going to come in close contact with them."

That's the other important part about this location. This is not some remote cave; this is only miles away from the densely populated of city of Johannesburg.

"There are 1,240 species [of bats] worldwide," Markotter says. "So they represent a big group of mammals and that's why we probably find a lot of viruses in them."

Researchers are tracking animals here in South Africa, and all around the world, as a form of early-warning system for diseases that could come to humans. It is widely believed, for instance, that the first cases of Ebola began with a bat.

In 2014, West Africa saw an unprecedented outbreak of the Ebola virus, with cases concentrated in Sierra Leone, Liberia, and Guinea. The disease was first discovered in 1976 in what is now the Democratic Republic of Congo and there have been multiple outbreaks since that were well-controlled, but today things are more challenging. In a time where international travel has connected the world more than ever before, it takes a coordinated, global effort to prevent a widespread outbreak -- as the 2014 outbreak showed us.

Much of that coordination happens at the headquarters of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, Georgia. The CDC oversees 10 global disease detection centers around the world, including in South Africa, where constant monitoring is taking place.

"We were tracking almost 300 infectious disease outbreaks of concern in 145 countries," says Dr. Jordan Tappero , director of the Global Health Protection Center at CDC. This was during a 2-year period.

"Only about 30% of countries even self-report [and] are able to prevent, detect, and respond to infectious disease outbreaks," Tappero says. "We are working around the world to try and improve capacity so that we have partners everywhere to respond quickly."

Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Cats – Some of your feline's favorite activities, licking and scratching, can give you the bacterium that causes cat scratch fever, which leads to swollen lymph nodes. Hide Caption 1 of 8 Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Turtles – About 70,000 people get salmonella infections, typically including fever and diarrhea, from reptiles every year in the US. The bacteria can live on reptiles, like turtles, without making them sick. Hide Caption 2 of 8 Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Parrot fever can infect parrots, parakeets and macaws, but rarely causes symptoms for them. It can, however, cause fever, chills, headache and pneumonia in people. Hide Caption 3 of 8 Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Armadillos – Some armadillos are naturally infected with leprosy, also known as Hansen's disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It is possible, though unlikely, for humans to catch the disease from armadillos. Hide Caption 4 of 8 Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Crested gecko – Since January of last year, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported at least 20 people in the U.S. came down with salmonella infections linked to crested geckos they brought home from pet stores. Hide Caption 5 of 8 Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Dogs – Roundworm is one of the most common diseases that we get from dogs. Every year there are about 10,000 cases of roundworm spreading through the body and causing fever and fatigue. Hide Caption 6 of 8 Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Hamsters – Hamsters and other "pocket pets" can carry lymphocytic choriomeningitis virus (LCMV). The virus typically causes flu-like symptoms, including fever and muscle aches. Hide Caption 7 of 8 Photos: Diseases you can catch from animals Petting zoos – Petting zoos and county fairs have been associated with outbreaks of E. coli and flu. Hide Caption 8 of 8

That monitoring starts with teams on the ground in caves like Grootboom.

The team now crawls through a narrow gap to reach a difference chamber, where different species of bats with other potential pathogens live. Each bat has the potential to carry rabies, Marburg, even Ebola. These are some of the planet's deadliest, but least understood, viruses.

The risk is justified by the importance of the work as it is in the interest of public health, says Markotter.

"If you don't know what's in the animals, you won't be able to identify a human outbreak quickly," she says. "Most of the time we only respond when there are lots of human deaths and we don't know where the virus came from, or where the pathogen came from."

Outside the mouth of the cave, a makeshift lab comes to life under a white pop-up tent. Bats collected from various parts of the cave are tested, samples are collected from their mouths, fur, and wings and everything is meticulously recorded. This is all part of the constant monitoring and early warning systems.

If the team knows what's circulating in the bats, they can flag it and alert the population to take precautions, or watch for certain symptoms. Their efforts will matter to keep this closely-connected world healthy.