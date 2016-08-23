A hidden epidemic in Ukraine

Story highlights Ukraine has one of the highest rates of HIV infection in Europe

Pascal Vossen and Nils Adler have been documenting the most vulnerable groups

(CNN) On the 17th floor of a disused building in Kiev, Ukraine, is a secret spot where people from across the capital city congregate with one purpose: to shoot up.

Standing by the door leading out to the balcony is 31-year-old Roman, busy filling his needle with methadone as he prepares to inject it into his groin. He won't inject into his arms, despite it being safer, as he can't let his family see his scars.

Roman collected his potion next door, where a range of drugs are made by his dealer -- predominantly methadone and the street drug krokodil.

His daily highs are made easier by this close proximity, and once his drug is injected Roman prefers to venture out onto the balcony to experience his elation with a view out to his city -- and down onto the police station also next door.

This floor of the abandoned building serves as a hidden "shooting gallery" where those marginalized from Ukrainian society come for their relief. As long as they stick to the rules -- and this floor -- no one gets in trouble.

Read More