While most penguins enjoy belly-sliding and snacking on small fish, this particular bird has a more important job -- inspecting the King of Norway's Guard.

Nils Olav, a resident king penguin at Edinburgh Zoo, has been given a senior military honor when he was bestowed with the title of "Brigadier Sir Nils Olav" in a ceremony attended by 50 Norwegian soldiers.

During the ceremony Nils Olav paraded down the Zoo's Penguin Walk, ending his inspection of the Guard with a wail and a quick scratch of the head. After this, a zoo-keeper attached Nils Olav's new medal to his wing.

And this isn't the first honor the bird has been awarded: in 2005 he was made colonel-in-chief for the King of Norway's Guard.

The bird even received a knighthood, approved by King Harald V of Norway, in 2008. From Monday the animal's title was extended to "Brigadier Sir Nils Olav."

