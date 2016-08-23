Story highlights Spears is set to perform at the VMAs August 28

She grew up in Louisiana

(CNN) Britney Spears has never forgotten her Louisiana roots.

Now the superstar, who grew up in the city of Kentwood, is raffling off the outfit she'll wear at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards to help Louisiana residents affected by the devastating floods.

"I've teamed up with American Red Cross and CrowdRise to raise funds for the victims of the horrible flooding in my home state of Louisiana," she tweeted and posted on her Facebook page. "Every $10 donation is a chance to win the outfit I wear at the MTV VMAs or a trip to meet me in NYC for the show!"

I've teamed up with @RedCross and @crowdrise to raise funds for the victims of the horrible flooding in my home state of Louisiana. — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 22, 2016

Every $10 donation is a chance to win the outfit I wear at the MTV VMAs or a trip to meet me in NYC for the show! https://t.co/i8Zla5UPld — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) August 22, 2016

Spears' new album is set to drop soon and her scheduled appearance on the VMA stage will be her first performance there in nine years.

She has a storied history with the awards show, including her now famous kiss with Madonna in 2003.

Read More