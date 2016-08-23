Lose yourself in the world's most impressive labyrinths and mazes

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Villa Pisani Garden - Venice, Italy – Local legend has it that Napoleon Bonaparte -- a previous owner of Villa Pisani -- once got lost in this garden's famous maze. Built in the 18th century and one of the few remaining hedge mazes in Italy, the boxwood labyrinth is constructed from twelve concentric rings and leads to a small turret in its middle. Hide Caption 1 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths The Hampton Court Maze - London, United Kingdom – Once described by English historian Ernest Law as "the most famous maze in the history of the world," the Hampton Court Maze is the UK's oldest surviving hedge maze. Hide Caption 2 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths The Hampton Court Maze - London, United Kingdom – Designed in a trapezoid shape by George London and Henry Wise between 1689 and 1695, the Hampton Court Maze covers a third of an acre of the famous Palace gardens and takes an average of 30 to 45 minutes to complete. Hide Caption 3 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Longleat Hedge Maze - Wiltshire, United Kingdom – The longest -- but not the largest -- hedge maze in the world, the Longleat Hedge Maze covers 1.48 acres (0.6 hectares) of land and includes 1.69 miles (2.7 km) of walkways. The maze was constructed in 1975 using more than 16,000 yew trees and sits on land that has been owned by the Marquesses of Bath since the mid-16th century. Hide Caption 4 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Ashcombe Maze - Melbourne, Australia – Australia's oldest and most famous hedge maze, the Ashcombe Maze was built over 40 years ago using more than 1,000 cypress trees. Set among 25 acres (10 hectares) of garden in Australia's beautiful Mornington Peninsula, the complex also features a lavender labyrinth and a circular rose maze. Hide Caption 5 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Ashcombe Maze - Melbourne, Australia – The evergreen Ashcombe Maze now stands more than three meters high (9.8 ft), and is two meters wide (6.6 ft) in parts. It's clipped three times a year to keep its shape. Hide Caption 6 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Labirinto della Masone - Fontanellato, Italy – Extending over a vast 80,000 square meters (more than 860,000 square feet) of land, the Masone labyrinth near Parma in Italy was declared the largest maze in the world after it opened to the public in 2015. Hide Caption 7 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Labirinto della Masone - Fontanellato, Italy – Owned and conceptualized by Italian publisher and art collector, Franco Maria Ricci, the maze took more than a decade of planning. The complex -- including the buildings and surrounding park -- was designed in conjunction with the architects Pier Carlo Bontempi and Davide Dutto. Hide Caption 8 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Labirinto della Masone - Fontanellato, Italy – Inspired by a Roman design, the Masone labyrinth is made of different types of bamboo and has four inter-connected mazes bounded by a star-shaped perimeter. The pyramid at the middle of the maze hosts a chapel that has been entirely plated with gold on its inside. Hide Caption 9 of 11

Photos: 11 of the world's most amazing labyrinths Pineapple Garden Maze - Hawaii, U.S. – Stretching over three acres (1.2 hectares) the enormous Pineapple Garden Maze in Oahu is made of tropical plants and features a giant pineapple in its middle. Hide Caption 10 of 11