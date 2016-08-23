Story highlights Japan's first lady makes a surprise visit to Pearl Harbor

Rumors that her husband may follow suit refuted by top Japanese official

(CNN) The wife of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has made a surprise visit to Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, where Japanese planes launched an attack on a US naval base in 1941.

The visit by Akie Abe Sunday quickly sparked rumors that her husband may follow suit later this year in what would be a landmark move that could strengthen ties between Japan and the US.

These claims, however, were denied Monday by Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshide Suga who asserted that Akie Abe stopped by Pearl Harbor for a personal visit, before attending a forum on maritime environment in Hawaii.

The Japanese first lady posted 11 photographs from her visit on her public Facebook page Monday that showed her praying, laying flowers on a memorial and shaking hands with a veteran during her two-hour visit to the USS Arizona Memorial on Oahu Island, where 1,177 military personnel were killed.

Jeffrey Kingston, the director of Asian Studies at Temple University in Tokyo, predicted that Aki Abe's visit to Pearl Harbor would be well received in the US.

