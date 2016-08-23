Breaking News

Bringing the outside in: Architects build spectacular worlds under glass

&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.amazon.com&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Amazon&lt;/a&gt; is currently constructing three glass &#39;spheres&#39;, which will contain treehouse meeting areas and around 3,000 species of plants. This will serve as the centerpiece for its new headquarters, set to open in 2018.
&quot;You start to think of the plants as the clients, rather than some organization. You are trying to design something where the plants will flourish so you have to get everything right, particularly the amount of light, shade, temperature, humidity, etc. It requires a lot of research,&quot; said Jim Eyre, a founding director of WilkinsonEyre.
In 2006, &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.wilkinsoneyre.com/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;WilkinsonEyre&lt;/a&gt; was part of a British-led team that won the design competition for the masterplan for Singapore&#39;s Gardens by the Bay. Tasked with designing a horticultural attraction and showcase for sustainable technology, they created the Cooled Conservatory Complex. The two main conservatory structures are among the largest climate-controlled glasshouses in the world, covering an area in excess of 20,000 square meters (215,000 square feet).
Opened to the public in late 2014, the new Bombay Sapphire Distillery by &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.heatherwick.com/distillery/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Heatherwick Studio&lt;/a&gt; straddles the River Test in the village of Laverstoke, England. Two intertwining botanical glasshouses are a highlight of the central courtyard -- one tropical and the other Mediterranean -- housing and cultivating the 10 plant species that give Bombay Sapphire gin its particularity.
Heatherwick Studio worked with a team from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew to create the unique ecological environments required within the two structures. The glasshouses are made from more than 10,000 bespoke components.
The project that arguably led to WilkinsonEyre winning their part in Gardens by the Bay was the Davies Alpine House at &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kew.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kew Gardens&lt;/a&gt;. When it opened in 2006, it was the first new glasshouse to be constructed there for more than 20 years.
&lt;a href=&quot;http://www.kew.org/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Kew Gardens&lt;/a&gt; houses one of the most important iron and glass structures in the world. Designed by Decimus Burton and engineered by Richard Turner, it was built between 1844 and 1848 to accommodate the exotic palms being collected and introduced to Europe in early Victorian times. The engineering techniques to build with wrought iron were pioneering -- borrowing from the shipbuilding industry -- and from a distance the glasshouse is said to resemble an upturned hull. It was the first time that the large-scale use of this material was demonstrated.
Listed as a UNESCO World Heritage site, this impressive structure in Austria consists of 5,000 sheets of glass and is the largest glass house in continental Europe. It is also the last of its type to be constructed on the continent. Its three pavilions contain different climate zones and are linked by tunnel-like passages.
This huge structure, which opened in 2007, covers an area equal in size to 10 tennis courts and rises to 12 meters (40 feet) in height. It has three climatic zones, recreating tropical, moist temperate and dry temperate habitats.
Designed by architect Charles Lanyon and built by ironworker Richard Turner (who would go on to build the Palm House at London&#39;s Kew Gardens), it is one of the earliest examples of curvilinear cast iron glasshouses in the world.
These modern glasshouses, iconic to the Canadian city, were designed by award-winning architect Peter Hemingway and opened in September 1976. Each of the four pyramids contains a different climate, collectively preserving and growing one of Canada&#39;s largest botanical collections.
Another modern structure, this Australian glasshouse was built in 1988 by Guy Maron. The largest single-span conservatory in the Southern Hemisphere, it was built as part of the celebrations for the Australian Bicentenary.
The second biggest conservatory in London, the &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.barbican.org.uk/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Barbican&lt;/a&gt; Conservatory has experienced renewed popularity in recent years. Open to the public, it is often used as a wedding venue and for various fashion shoots for the likes of Paul Smith, Rita Ora, Jean Paul Gautier and Agent Provocateur.
Of the 27 glasshouses in &lt;a href=&quot;http://botanik.snm.ku.dk/english/&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Copenhagen&#39;s Botanical Garden&lt;/a&gt;, the Palm House is the most famous. It was built by Carlsberg Breweries founder J. C. Jacobsen in 1874.
(CNN)"The yearning for nature is really strong, and particularly if you're a city dweller, it's even more important."

Jim Eyre, one of the founding directors of WilkinsonEyre, speaks as an architect who can attest to the power of nature within an urban environment.
He is part of the team responsible for creating the Cooled Conservatories at the award-winning Gardens by The Bay urban planning project in Singapore, one of the more recent examples of the enduring appeal of botanical glasshouse structures in modern architecture.
    Eyre says after the success of Gardens by the Bay, the firm has received requests for similar projects, which may be emblematic of a wider trend.
    Safdie Architects plans for Jewel Changi Airport, scheduled for completion in 2018, promise a 40-meter (131-foot) waterfall and indoor landscape of trees and shrubs, and walking trails for visitors, are underway.
    Singapore&#39;s Jewel Changi airport will have five stories of retail, gardens and restaurants, and a hotel with a five-story parking lot underground.
    Scheduled for completion in 2018, the steel-and-glass donut complex could become a destination in itself.
    Jewel&#39;s two centerpieces are Forest Valley, through which passengers will be able to hike, and Rain Vortex, a gigantic cascade of water from the roof.
    Rain Vortex will be the world&#39;s tallest indoor waterfall when completed. At night it will be transformed by light and sound show.
    The 13,000 square meters of the Canopy Park will include gardens, walking trails, playgrounds and restaurants.
    More than 200 retailers from local and international brands will be housed in the Jewel. Local shopaholics may find themselves here for the weekend, even if they&#39;re not catching a flight.
    Changi&#39;s new leisure complex will have 90 food and drink outlets, some with waterfall view patios.
    Four different gateway gardens will feature unique landscape elements. The north, east and west gateway gardens will lead to terminals 1, 2 and 3 respectively.
    Jewel will cater to passengers with a &quot;multi-modal transport lounge&quot; that will offer ticketing and boarding pass and baggage transfer services, as well as early check-in facilities.
    And in downtown Seattle, Washington, Amazon is constructing three glass spheres as the centerpiece for its new headquarters. Also set to open in 2018, they plan to use nature to inspire their workers, with treehouse meeting areas and around 3,000 species of plants contained in these structures.
    "There's a lot of interest in creating that kind of environment, I think particularly because people recognize the draw that it has. Gardens By The Bay has got extraordinary visitor numbers [25 million since opening in 2012] -- so it has a lot of potential," Eyre says.
    But explaining exactly people enjoy seeing plants behind glass proves challenging.
    "It's hard to put your finger on it but I think first of all nature; people love to see plants and gardens. But then you combine that with climate," he says.
    "It's just a lovely space to be in -- you've got the light and the plants together and a lovely piece of architecture."
    As space dwindles and urban environments sprawl, it seems only natural that we find new ways to bring the outside in.