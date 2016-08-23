Story highlights Japanese surgeon gifts Nigerian team $390,000 for bronze

Katsuya Takasu says he would still have donated the money even if they lost

Takasu says he cried after Nigeria's bronze victory

Lagos (CNN) The Japanese surgeon who gifted the Nigerian Olympic football team nearly $400,000 said they would have received the money even if they didn't win a medal.

Katsuya Takasu said he was so taken with the spirit of the Nigerian side that he planned to give each player $10,000 even if they failed to win a medal in Rio.

He told CNN: "I didn't tell anybody. I didn't want to diminish the morale and I told them you have to win."

Takasu said he wept after Nigeria won the bronze match against Honduras in Mineirão on Saturday.

"Although it was a close game all the way till the end. I was so happy and cried for their winning. Japanese are sentimental," he told CNN with a laugh.

