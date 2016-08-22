Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

El Chapo's son freed a week after kidnapping, sources say

By Fidel Gutierrez, CNN

Updated 10:35 PM ET, Mon August 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

El Chapo son abducted orig_00000000
El Chapo son abducted orig_00000000

    JUST WATCHED

    Son of 'El Chapo' was kidnapped

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

Son of 'El Chapo' was kidnapped 00:45

Story highlights

  • Sources inside the Guzman family say he was freed on Saturday
  • Kidnapping seen as a blow to maintain Sinaloa cartel dominance
  • The elder Guzman is behind bars in Juarez

Mexico City (CNN)Jesus Alfredo Guzman, the 29-year-old son of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been freed after he was kidnapped a week ago in Puerto Vallarta, three sources confirmed to CNN.

A high-ranking source inside the Mexican government confirmed he was freed, and a source close to the Guzman family said El Chapo's son, who was kidnapped along with five other people by seven armed men, is now in Sinaloa, Mexico.
    Journalist Anabel Hernandez confirmed to CNN that according to sources inside the Guzman family, El Chapo's son was freed on Saturday.
    Chasing &#39;El Chapo&#39;: Prison breaks, hideaways and life on the lam
    Chasing 'El Chapo': Prison breaks, hideaways and life on the lam
    Early on August 15, the seven men stormed into a trendy restaurant on the main drag of Puerto Vallarta, a Mexican beach resort.
    They interrupted a group of revelers in the white-walled restaurant, separating the men from the women, and left with a high-value captive, according to Mexican authorities.
    Mexico&#39;s most notorious drug cartels
    Mexico's most notorious drug cartels
    Read More
    The kidnapping had been seen as the latest blow to the elder Guzman's efforts from behind bars to maintain Sinaloa cartel's dominance in the region amid challenges from an emerging rival, the Jalisco New Generation cartel. Officials suspect that Jalisco New Generation may be responsible for the kidnappings.
    Jesus Alfredo Guzman and his brother Ivan Archivaldo Guzman are thought to be involved with the Sinaloa cartel, along with Guzman's son by another woman, Ovidio Guzmán Lopez.
    &#39;El Chapo&#39; in prison
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    Joaquin &quot;El Chapo&quot; Guzman stands in his cell at the Altiplano Federal Prison in Mexico. Increased security measures are being used by authorities to make sure the cartel kingpin doesn&#39;t break out of prison for a third time. His most recent escape came in July, when he got out through a hole in the floor of his cell&#39;s shower stall. The images in this gallery were obtained by Mexican journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman stands in his cell at the Altiplano Federal Prison in Mexico. Increased security measures are being used by authorities to make sure the cartel kingpin doesn't break out of prison for a third time. His most recent escape came in July, when he got out through a hole in the floor of his cell's shower stall. The images in this gallery were obtained by Mexican journalist Carlos Loret de Mola.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 7
    Military vehicles and canine officers guard the Altiplano prison.
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    Military vehicles and canine officers guard the Altiplano prison.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 7
    Guards walk down a hallway of the prison, which has installed 400 new cameras. Authorities hope to add another 600 by April.
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    Guards walk down a hallway of the prison, which has installed 400 new cameras. Authorities hope to add another 600 by April.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 7
    An X-ray machine is guarded at the prison&#39;s entrance.&lt;br /&gt;
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    An X-ray machine is guarded at the prison's entrance.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 7
    A body scan machine is also at the front entrance.
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    A body scan machine is also at the front entrance.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 7
    An officer operates the body scan machine.
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    An officer operates the body scan machine.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 7
    An officer at the entrance swabs a visitor to detect explosives.
    Photos: 'El Chapo' in prison
    An officer at the entrance swabs a visitor to detect explosives.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 7
    01 El Chapo in prison 012002 El Chapo in prison 012003 El Chapo in prison 012004 El Chapo in prison 012005 El Chapo in prison 012006 El Chapo in prison 012007 El Chapo in prison 0120
    "The kidnapping was an "important development because it affects the power structure of the Sinaloa cartel. His son was supposed to be part of the new leadership," a senior Mexican law enforcement official said last week, referring to Alfredo.
    But, according to a source with knowledge of the investigation, intelligence suggests Alfredo was not taking his role with organization seriously and was "caught off guard," allowing the abduction to happen.
    "[He's] been partying a lot," the source said of Alfredo.
    &#39;El Chapo&#39; hideaways: Look inside
    El Chapo's underground hideaways: Look inside
    Witness interviews, surveillance video and a search of five vehicles parked outside La Leche restaurant where the incident occurred led to the identification of Jesus Alfredo and three other men.
    They all have ties to organized crime, Jalisco Attorney General Eduardo Almaguer said at a news conference August 16.
    The other men were identified as Juan Daniel Calva Tapia, 53, Josias Nahujali Rabago Borbolla, 35, and Víctor Galvan Ureña, 46.
    Mexico Drug War Fast Facts
    Mexico Drug War Fast Facts
    The Mexican army, marines, federal police, state police and the country's top prosecution office were searching for the missing men and their kidnappers, Almaguer said.
    Jesus Alfredo is the youngest of El Chapo's two children from his first marriage. His older brother, Ivan Archivaldo Guzman, was imprisoned in Mexico in 2005 but released three years later for lack of evidence.
    The elder Guzman is behind bars in a Juarez, Mexico, prison as his attorneys fight efforts to extradite him to the United States.

    CNN's Emanuella Grinberg contributed to this report