Story highlights Sources inside the Guzman family say he was freed on Saturday

Kidnapping seen as a blow to maintain Sinaloa cartel dominance

The elder Guzman is behind bars in Juarez

Mexico City (CNN) Jesus Alfredo Guzman, the 29-year-old son of jailed Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, has been freed after he was kidnapped a week ago in Puerto Vallarta, three sources confirmed to CNN.

A high-ranking source inside the Mexican government confirmed he was freed, and a source close to the Guzman family said El Chapo's son, who was kidnapped along with five other people by seven armed men, is now in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Journalist Anabel Hernandez confirmed to CNN that according to sources inside the Guzman family, El Chapo's son was freed on Saturday.

Early on August 15, the seven men stormed into a trendy restaurant on the main drag of Puerto Vallarta, a Mexican beach resort.

They interrupted a group of revelers in the white-walled restaurant, separating the men from the women, and left with a high-value captive, according to Mexican authorities.

