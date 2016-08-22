Why are hurricanes the only storms that get a name?

(CNN) In the United States, tropical storms and hurricanes are the only kinds of storms that get a name. Andrew, Katrina Ivan, Sandy. Other major storms -- tornadoes, severe thunderstorms and blizzards -- aren't as special. The recent flooding in Louisiana caused damage on the level of a hurricane, but the storm had no name.

Pedestrians are obscured by huge snowbanks in downtown Boston, Massachusetts, on February 19. The huge drifts were the result of the latest in a series of major snowstorms that impacted the region during January and February. Nearly 65 inches of snow fell in Boston during the record-setting month of February, adding to the rest of the season's snowfall -- 45 inches -- to be the snowiest winter in Boston's history.

Water laps up to damaged homes in Coal City, Illinois, on June 24 a day after a tornado struck the area. The tornado was part of a thunderstorm complex that spawned more than 1,200 reports of severe weather from the Midwest through the Northeast. These included strong winds, large hail, and as many as 40 tornadoes in a 48-hour period from June 21-23.

Jeanni Adame uses her boat to check on neighbors in the Ashborough subdivision near Summerville, South Carolina, on October 5. As much as 20 inches of rain fell in the state in just two days as tropical moisture poured in from Hurricane Joaquin, which churned hundreds of miles away near the Bahamas.

Crews search wreckage on State Route 72 after an EF-4 tornado came through Fairdale, Illinois, on April 9. It was the strongest of almost 50 tornadoes that occurred between April 7-9 across eight states. The tornado in Fairdale had winds up to 200 mph and left two people dead.

James Lucas, the public information officer for Marion County Fire Rescue, walks past a large oak tree that went through a home during severe weather in Ocala, Florida, on April 20. Nearly 40 tornadoes occurred from April 18-20 in 11 states across the South and Southeast.

In this aerial photo, people use a canoe to navigate a flooded street on December 31 in Arnold, Missouri. Up to a foot of rain fell in parts of Missouri and Illinois, surging the Mississippi River and many of its tributaries to record levels. As many as 13 people died in Missouri alone and hundreds more were evacuated as the flooding threatened dozens of levees, many in the St. Louis area.

Vehicles are left stranded on flooded Interstate 45 in Houston, Texas on May 26. Heavy rains and flash flooding hit much of the state of Texas hard in late May, including in Dallas and Houston. The deluge helped to make 2015 the wettest year in Texas history, with records going back to 1895.

A large tornado passes just to the west of Halstead, Kansas, on May 6. As many as 178 tornadoes were reported across nine states from May 6-10. The month of May sees more tornadoes than any other month in the United States.

Houseboats are moored on a shrinking arm of the Oroville Lake reservoir as the ongoing drought, which is now in its fourth year, has left it at only one-quarter full. As much as 97% of the state of California ended 2015 in drought conditions and the critical Sierra snowpack measured as low as 5% of normal during the year.

Flames from the Rocky Fire approach a house on July 31 in Lower Lake, California. Wildfires burned more than 10 million acres in the United States during 2015, the most on record and 40% more than in an average year.

Here's a look at why hurricanes get special treatment in the naming department compared to other deadly disasters — and how that trend is slowly changing.

What's in a name?

Hurricanes haven't always received names. According to the National Hurricane Center, the latitude and longitude of a storm's position used to determine the name of a hurricane. While the name was very accurate — a hurricane found at 28°08'55.7"N 67°56'47.0"W would be called 28°08'55.7"N 67°56'47.0"W — it was also very forgettable.

Instead, the World Meteorological Organization tried using actual names, in part because "naming storms made it easier for the media to report." In turn, the decision to name hurricanes has heightened interest in warnings and increased community preparation ahead of the storms, the organization said.

Under the radar

Last year South Carolina endured a flood of historic proportions that pummeled some parts of the state with more than 2 feet of rain, caused an estimated $2 billion in damage in just four days and resulted in 25 deaths.

Though the flood was linked to Hurricane Joaquin, the storm responsible for the flooding remained nameless.

This past week the Red Cross declared the floods that devastated Louisiana the worst natural disaster since Superstorm Sandy. (Sandy, of course, had a name because it started as a hurricane.)

In Louisiana, about 6.9 trillion gallons of rain pummeled the state in a week, according to Weather Bell Analytics Meteorologist Dr. Ryan Maue, which is enough to fill more than 10 million Olympic-size swimming pools.

The costliest US floods Hurricane Katrina in 2005: $16.3 billion Superstorm Sandy in 2012: $8.3 billion Hurricane Ike in 2008: $2.7 billion Hurricane Ivan in 2004: $1.6 billion Hurricane Irene in 2011: $1.3 billion Source: Federal Emergency Management Agency

It was also enough for Gov. John Bel Edwards to call the deluge historic and unprecedented —those adjectives, of course, couldn't be attached to a name.

Storm names through history

Originally, hurricanes in the West Indies took their names from the calendar of saints. For example, there was Hurricane Santa Ana, which struck Puerto Rico on July 26, 1825, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Naming storms gained popularity when novelist and historian George R. Stewart named a storm Maria in his 1941 book "Storm."

During World War II, US Army and Navy meteorologists responsible for plotting the movement of storms across the western part of the Pacific Ocean began to use names for cyclones in their forecasts.

In 1953, meteorologists in the United States began using female names for hurricanes. A quarter-century later, meteorologists began naming storms with both male and female names, first in the eastern Pacific Ocean, followed by the Atlantic Ocean and Gulf of Mexico one year later.

Today the World Meteorological Organization is responsible for the lists of names used for hurricanes across the globe in the five oceans.

A new day for storm names

Drawing inspiration from military meteorologists, Karla Wege, a student at the Institute for Meteorology of the Free University Berlin, after World War II suggested naming all low- and high- pressure systems throughout Central Europe. This tradition started in 1954 and has continued to this day. Since 2002, anyone can name a European storm through the "Aktion Weeterpate" ( Adopt-a-Vortex ) program.

Last year the UK Met Office and Ireland's National Met Services partnered to experiment with a new way to name windstorms expected to affect the United Kingdom and Ireland.

"We have seen how naming storms elsewhere in the world raises awareness of severe weather before it strikes, said Derrick Ryall, head of the Public Weather Service at the Met office partnership. "We hope that naming storms in line with the official severe weather warnings here will do the same."

Three years ago, The Weather Channel released its own naming criteria for the 2012-2013 winter season. The criteria was simple: Meet the National Weather Service winter-storm warning criteria and be forecast to affect at least 2 million people or more than 400,000 square kilometers — larger than the size of Texas. The weather service issues a winter storm warning when a significant combination of hazardous winter weather is occurring or imminent.

The Weather Channel named one winter storm Nemo in 2013 -- no, not after the cartoon fish, but rather after the Latin definition of the name, which means "no one" or "nobody."