Lilesa fears his protest gesture for his native Oromo ethnic group puts his family in danger

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil (CNN) Olympic marathon runner Feyisa Lilesa has nothing to fear because of a protest gesture he displayed as he crossed the finish line, Ethiopia's communication minister said Monday.

Lilesa won a silver medal Sunday with his arms crossed over his head in a sign of solidarity for his native Oromo people -- the largest ethnic group in Ethiopia.

Lilesa said he wanted to draw attention to the government's ongoing persecution of the Oromos, but he feared that his protest had put himself into such danger that he can't go home.

Ethiopia's Communications Minister Getachew Reda described Lilesa as "an Ethiopian hero," saying he "shouldn't at all be worried" to return.

Lilesa said he feared he would be killed or imprisoned. Some of his family members are already in prison, he said, and he said he's worried about the safety of his wife and two children.