'The nation is going nuts!' Fiji's sevens stars given homecoming to remember

By James Masters, CNN

Updated 7:36 AM ET, Thu August 25, 2016

Thousands of Fijians turned out to greet the men&#39;s rugby sevens team which returned home with Olympic gold.
The Fijian government has declared a national holiday on August 22, to celebrate the country&#39;s first ever Olympic medal.
Fiji had not won an Olympic medal before its rugby side struck gold at Rio 2016. The triumph was one of the highlights of the Games.
Fiji won the 2015/16 world sevens series and defeated Great Britain 43-7 in the Olympic final.
Fiji&#39;s players brought their expansive and flowing game to Brazil where the sport gained popularity with fans. It was the first time rugby sevens had been included at the Olympics.
Captain Osea Kolinisau was one of the outstanding players of the tournament. He played a key role in leading Fiji to its first historic gold.
  • Fiji's rugby stars return home after Olympics
  • Nation won its first ever medal in Brazil
  • Bank holiday declared to welcome players back
  • Coach Ben Ryan honored by government

(CNN)There are homecomings -- and then there's the welcome afforded Fiji's all-conquering Olympic heroes.

"We knew it was going to be crazy but not this crazy," Fiji's rugby sevens captain Captain Osea Kolinisau told journalists as the country's heroes returned home from Rio Sunday with a Bank Holiday having been declared in their honor for the following day.
    Thousands lined the streets as Fiji's gold medalists -- the first time the Pacific Islanders had won an Olympic medal of any color -- touched down after their heroics.
    The secrets of Fiji&#39;s &#39;mystical&#39; rugby
      The secrets of Fiji's 'mystical' rugby

    Fiji's men's team was one of the stories of Rio 2016, living up to its tag as favorite while producing a brand of thrilling rugby which entertained a whole new audience.
    As the team coach negotiated roads filled with well wishers in Nadi and then capital city Suva, the enormity of the team's achievement became clear.
    Speaking to CNN before heading home, Kolinisau said the team's victory at the first ever rugby sevens event to be held at the Olympics was something which would stay with him for the rest of his life.
    Read: Fiji erupts into celebration after first Olympic gold
    "The nation is going nuts -- it's crazy," he told CNN.
    "The way we played was the way we wanted to show the world -- for me it's highest achievement personally in rugby and a sporting arena.
    "I never dreamed of being in an Olympics and being an Olympian let alone winning a gold medal.
    "It's an achievement which will stay with me for the rest of my life. It means a lot to the nation, it's our first medal -- a gold medal.
    "We have been coming to the Olympics since 1956 and hadn't won a medal so to get a medal is unbelievable."
    Fiji's rugby players arrived in Rio with fans expecting them to win a medal -- and show the kind of rugby which has made them such a joy to watch over the years.
    After winning the 2015-16 world series, the pressure was on Fiji and it's English coach Ben Ryan, whose success led to him being awarded the Order of Fiji, the highest honorary title that can be awarded under the Order as well as a nice bonus of $14,700.
    Speaking to CNN before leaving for Rio, Ryan had described the Olympics as his team's "Everest."
    That they scaled it so easily, particularly in winning the final match 43-7 against Great Britain, was a testament to all involved.
    Read: Pacific Island rugby -- Trouble in paradise?
    "We were a good news story for world rugby," Ryan told CNN.
    "We're a small country who hadn't won a medal with small resources and we knocked over the bigger opponents and played in an amazing style.
    "I think we engaged so many people who had not watched rugby before."
    Ben Ryan: Fiji&#39;s secret weapon
      Ben Ryan: Fiji's secret weapon

    Free buses were laid on for fans to attend the welcome home ceremony with players being made made officers of the Order of Fiji and rewarded with $14,700 each.
    Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told reporters that "the win has inspired people from around the world."