(CNN) There are homecomings -- and then there's the welcome afforded Fiji's all-conquering Olympic heroes.

"We knew it was going to be crazy but not this crazy," Fiji's rugby sevens captain Captain Osea Kolinisau told journalists as the country's heroes returned home from Rio Sunday with a Bank Holiday having been declared in their honor for the following day.

Fiji's men's team was one of the stories of Rio 2016, living up to its tag as favorite while producing a brand of thrilling rugby which entertained a whole new audience.

As the team coach negotiated roads filled with well wishers in Nadi and then capital city Suva, the enormity of the team's achievement became clear.