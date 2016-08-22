Iraq stops would-be child bomber for ISIS

Story highlights Guards apprehend boy, 15, headed toward Shia mosque in Kirkuk, official says

ISIS known to use children as weapons

(CNN) Dramatic video has emerged of Iraqi police stripping an explosive belt from a child suspected in a suicide bombing attempt for ISIS.

The footage appears to show security personnel restrain a visibly upset boy while they carefully cut the belt from the youth's torso in Kirkuk. Once the belt has been removed, the boy is scooped up and taken away.

Kurdistan 24, a broadcast news station based out of Irbil, Iraq, aired Sunday's capture.

Authorities said they believe the 15-year-old came to Kirkuk a week ago from Mosul, ISIS' most significant stronghold outside Syria.

"He was captured before he reached his destination, which was a Shia mosque," Najmaldin Karim, the governor of Kirkuk Governorate, told CNN. "The security guards noticed there was something wrong, especially that there was another suicide attack a bit earlier, and they captured him."