Story highlights Russia's airstrikes from Iran raised US eyebrows, triggering spat over UN resolution

Moscow, Russia (CNN) For now, Russia is done using an Iranian air base to launch airstrikes against targets in Syria, Russia's defense ministry and Iran's official state news agency reported Monday.

On Monday, Iranian news agency IRNA quoted Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Bahram Qassemi, who called Moscow's use of the bases a "temporary mission, that ended."

"Russia has no base in Iran nor has it deployed (its fighter jets) in our country," Qassemi said, according to IRNA.

In Moscow, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov confirmed in an email statement that Russian military units that were using Iran's Hamadan Air Base have "successfully completed all the tasks."

However, Konashevkov suggested Russian warplanes might return in the future "on the basis of mutual agreements on combating terrorism," the statement said.

Moscow's announcement of the new arrangement last week is being described by Iran's Defense Minister Hossein Dehghan as showing off and a "betrayal of trust," Reuters reported, citing Iran's Fars news agency