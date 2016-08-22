Aleppo doctors save baby pulled from injured mother's womb

Story highlights In war-torn Aleppo, doctors struggle to save a mother and her newborn

Extraordinary footage of the birth was shot in July by Waad Al-Kateab

(CNN) Birth is, at the best of times, an intense experience. But birth by emergency cesarean section, after the mother is seriously injured by a bomb in war-torn Aleppo, is something else altogether.

Mayissa has just been the victim of an airstrike on her way to the hospital in a Syrian city under siege, with just a handful of doctors left.

Now on a gurney, Mayissa's arm and leg broken, she is in shock as doctors all too familiar with massive injury remove inch-long pieces of shrapnel from her body.

As doctors pull the baby from her gashed abdomen, dread rushes into the operating room. Her baby is silent; white as the tile.

