Breaking News

Vibrant, creative and full of attitude: Celebrating urban style in São Paulo

By Hick Duarte, for CNN

Updated 9:18 AM ET, Mon August 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Tasha: &quot;Style is the narration of the essence.&quot; Tracie: &quot;Style is expressing what you are and what inspires you.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Tasha Okereke and Tracie Okereke (twins), 21, salespersonsTasha: "Style is the narration of the essence." Tracie: "Style is expressing what you are and what inspires you."
Hide Caption
1 of 12
&quot;Style is how you express everything that you like, feel and want to transmit to people.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Gabriela Monteiro Leite, 20, student"Style is how you express everything that you like, feel and want to transmit to people."
Hide Caption
2 of 12
&quot;Style is personality.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Leonardo Girão, 19, commercial manager"Style is personality."
Hide Caption
3 of 12
&quot;Style is authenticity: to follow your own intuition and use creativity with elegance and practicality, without having to follow standards or trends; to find your own place in fashion and make this path interesting, creative and natural.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Rachel Mancini, 30, founder of Gato Bravo Vintage Shop"Style is authenticity: to follow your own intuition and use creativity with elegance and practicality, without having to follow standards or trends; to find your own place in fashion and make this path interesting, creative and natural."
Hide Caption
4 of 12
&quot;[Style] is the way to express your essence to people.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Yuna Hipolito, 16, model"[Style] is the way to express your essence to people."
Hide Caption
5 of 12
&quot;Style is thoughtful; style is about attitude; style is uncomfortable.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Gabriel Becker, 20, actor"Style is thoughtful; style is about attitude; style is uncomfortable."
Hide Caption
6 of 12
&quot;Style is one of the things that sets us apart from others, and besides everything, it&#39;s aesthetics.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Kessia Riany, 20, designer"Style is one of the things that sets us apart from others, and besides everything, it's aesthetics."
Hide Caption
7 of 12
&quot;Style is how you can translate all the inherent life thoughts. Whether for comfort or to say something...it has to be true, without focusing much on trends or what is new, but what makes the most sense to you and your body.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Victor Apolinário, 22, artist and founder of Cem Freio"Style is how you can translate all the inherent life thoughts. Whether for comfort or to say something...it has to be true, without focusing much on trends or what is new, but what makes the most sense to you and your body."
Hide Caption
8 of 12
&quot;Style is something particular.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Rafael Lopes, 18, young apprentice"Style is something particular."
Hide Caption
9 of 12
&quot;Style is something you do for fun.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Coca Aguiar, 36, artist"Style is something you do for fun."
Hide Caption
10 of 12
&quot;Style is how you absorb fashion. Fashion shows you new things every season, style is what you make of it.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Ilunga Malanda, 25, singer"Style is how you absorb fashion. Fashion shows you new things every season, style is what you make of it."
Hide Caption
11 of 12
&quot;Style is to dress with the references that you believe in.&quot;
Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in
Marcio Souza, 33, salesperson at Cotton Project"Style is to dress with the references that you believe in."
Hide Caption
12 of 12
sao paulo style 12sao paulo style 10sao paulo style 7sao paolo style 1sao paulo styl 3sao paulo style 11sao paulo style 5sao paulo style 9sao paulo styl 8sao paulo style 4sao paulo style 2sao paulo style 6

São Paulo, Brazil (CNN)While Rio may have taken center stage recently for the 2016 Olympics, when it comes to style, southern neighbor São Paulo is regarded as Brazil's fashion capital.

Hosting the fifth biggest fashion week in the world, São Paulo is a leading force in South American fashion. Having staged its 41st edition in April, São Paulo Fashion Week has been a platform for internationally-recognized designers such as Carlos Miele, Pedro Lourenço and Francisco Costa.
Why Victoria&#39;s Secret model Adriana Lima swapped her wings for the ring
From Vogue Brazil to Adriana Lima, why Rio style has the edge
Speaking in Style's Rio episode, Vogue Brazil's editorial director, Daniela Falcão, admits that while Rio serves to cement fashion trends, it is in Brazil's largest city that these ideas originate.
    "We feel that São Paulo is where the trends are born, but really conceptual trends, because the strongest designers are based here," she explained. "The trends are born here, but they come to life in Rio."
    Read: Mariko Mori unveils glowing sixth Olympic ring
    Read More
    The city is also known for its creative youth culture and, like any fashion capital, it is crucial to understand São Paulo street style to see how this filters into the industry.
    Having captured the city's youth and subcultures for the likes of i-D magazine, and collaborated on visual projects with various fashion brands, local photographer Hick Duarte was well-placed to document the laid back aesthetic of Brazil's most stylish city.