Tasha Okereke and Tracie Okereke (twins), 21, salespersons – Tasha: "Style is the narration of the essence." Tracie: "Style is expressing what you are and what inspires you."

Gabriela Monteiro Leite, 20, student – "Style is how you express everything that you like, feel and want to transmit to people."

Rachel Mancini, 30, founder of Gato Bravo Vintage Shop – "Style is authenticity: to follow your own intuition and use creativity with elegance and practicality, without having to follow standards or trends; to find your own place in fashion and make this path interesting, creative and natural."

Yuna Hipolito, 16, model – "[Style] is the way to express your essence to people."

Kessia Riany, 20, designer – "Style is one of the things that sets us apart from others, and besides everything, it's aesthetics."

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in

Victor Apolinário, 22, artist and founder of Cem Freio – "Style is how you can translate all the inherent life thoughts. Whether for comfort or to say something...it has to be true, without focusing much on trends or what is new, but what makes the most sense to you and your body."