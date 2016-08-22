Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Tasha Okereke and Tracie Okereke (twins), 21, salespersons – Tasha: "Style is the narration of the essence." Tracie: "Style is expressing what you are and what inspires you." Hide Caption 1 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Gabriela Monteiro Leite, 20, student – "Style is how you express everything that you like, feel and want to transmit to people." Hide Caption 2 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Leonardo Girão, 19, commercial manager – "Style is personality." Hide Caption 3 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Rachel Mancini, 30, founder of Gato Bravo Vintage Shop – "Style is authenticity: to follow your own intuition and use creativity with elegance and practicality, without having to follow standards or trends; to find your own place in fashion and make this path interesting, creative and natural." Hide Caption 4 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Yuna Hipolito, 16, model – "[Style] is the way to express your essence to people." Hide Caption 5 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Gabriel Becker, 20, actor – "Style is thoughtful; style is about attitude; style is uncomfortable." Hide Caption 6 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Kessia Riany, 20, designer – "Style is one of the things that sets us apart from others, and besides everything, it's aesthetics." Hide Caption 7 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Victor Apolinário, 22, artist and founder of Cem Freio – "Style is how you can translate all the inherent life thoughts. Whether for comfort or to say something...it has to be true, without focusing much on trends or what is new, but what makes the most sense to you and your body." Hide Caption 8 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Rafael Lopes, 18, young apprentice – "Style is something particular." Hide Caption 9 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Coca Aguiar, 36, artist – "Style is something you do for fun." Hide Caption 10 of 12

Photos: What does style mean in São Paulo? 13 locals weigh in Ilunga Malanda, 25, singer – "Style is how you absorb fashion. Fashion shows you new things every season, style is what you make of it." Hide Caption 11 of 12