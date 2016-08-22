Story highlights In 'America Divided,' eight famous faces try to get to the heart of American inequality

Epix has just released a new sneak peek of the series, produced by Shonda Rhimes, Common and Norman Lear

Los Angeles (CNN) A group of actors step out of Hollywood and into the heart of real issues in a new Epix docuseries about inequality, "America Divided."

From executive producers Norman Lear, Shonda Rhimes and Common, the series sends eight famous faces to different corners of the country to explore some of the socioeconomic issues plaguing the nation.

Among the contributors and challenges explored: Rosario Dawson takes on the Flint, Michigan water crisis. Amy Poehler looks at the challenges faced by California's domestic workers. America Ferrera learns more about immigration issues. Zach Galifianakis heads to his home state of North Carolina to understand the country's growing political divide. Peter Sarsgaard interviews people at the heart of the addiction crisis. Jesse Williams asks tough questions about inequality in education. And even producers Common and Lear get into the action.

"Well, as somebody who's fairly sophisticated [and] reads a reasonable amount, I thought I understood the difficulties of housing in New York," Lear told reporters this summer during a panel for the show at the Television Critics Association press tour. "But after spending a few days working with them...I was horrified at how little I knew."

Lear's segment explores gentrification and the lack of affordable housing in New York.

