Former Singapore President dead at 92

(CNN) Former Singaporean President S R Nathan died Monday at the age of 92, according to a statement from the country's Prime Minister, Lee Hsien Loong.

According to Three weeks ago, Nathan had suffered a stroke, Lee said.According to Reuters , the stroke was his second in recent years, with the latest having placed him in critical condition.

Nathan, who held office from 1999 to 2011, was the longest-serving president of Singapore, according to Lee. The Prime Minister described Nathan as a "warm and approachable" leader who "impressed visitors with his knowledge of world affairs, and served with dignity and distinction."

"He was a true son of Singapore," Lee added.

Born in 1924, Nathan was raised in Muar, Malaysia, before moving with his family to Singapore. He worked for the Japanese during World War II as a translator and later a civilian police official. After the war ended, he climbed through Singapore's bureaucratic ranks, holding a number of roles in security and foreign affairs, and was an ambassador to the United States.

