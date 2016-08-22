Breaking News

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

Philippines Foreign Secretary: We're not leaving the U.N.

By Euan McKirdy, CNN

Updated 3:26 AM ET, Mon August 22, 2016

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

philippines duterte war on drugs watson pkg_00032101

    JUST WATCHED

    Philippines drug war sparks outrage, fear

Replay
More Videos ...

MUST WATCH

(18 Videos)

Story highlights

  • "We are certainly not leaving the U.N.," foreign secretary says
  • Philippines president fired back at UN criticism of his anti-drug tactics Sunday
  • International body recently condemned Duterte's deadly approach to drug problem

(CNN)The chief diplomat of the Philippines says his country is not leaving the United Nations, a day after the country's president threatened to pull out.

"We are certainly not leaving the U.N.," Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said. "As I've said, the statement of the president is a statement expressing profound disappointment and frustration, and it is not any statement that should indicate a threat to leave the United Nations."
    President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to leave the U.N. in a speech Sunday after receiving criticism of his approach to drug crime since taking office.
    The pugnacious new leader made the comments in Davao City, the southern Filipino city where he served as mayor for over two decades.
    "Maybe we'll just have to decide to separate from the United Nations," he said in English during the address.
    Read More
    "If you are that insulting, son of a bitch, we should just leave," he said then in Tagalog, according to a translation by CNN affiliate CNN Philippines. "Take us out of your organization. You have done nothing anyway."
    He accused the U.N. of ignoring the plight of the country.
    "When were you here last time? Nothing. Never. Except to criticize."
    A brutal war on drugs in the Philippines
    philippines duterte war on drugs watson pkg_00002607

      JUST WATCHED

      A brutal war on drugs in the Philippines

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    A brutal war on drugs in the Philippines 03:24
    The comments come days after the U.N. urged Duterte's administration to step back from its violent approach to drug crime.
    The crackdown since Duterte took office in late June has seen over 650 police killings -- deaths Duterte and his top police officer, Roland Dela Rosa, say are justified self-defense killings -- alongside as many as 900 unexplained murders perpetrated by suspected vigilantes.
    Duterte has also publicly accused dozens of officials and politicians of being involved in the drug trade.
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads &quot;I&#39;m a pusher,&quot; who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    Photos:
    A woman cradles her husband, next to a placard which reads "I'm a pusher," who was shot dead in Manila on July 23, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 9
    Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years.
    Photos:
    Police patrol a shanty community at night during curfew on June 8, 2016 in Manila. Philippine police have been conducting frequent night raids and revived a curfew for minors that has not been enforced for years.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 9
    Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers.
    Photos:
    Some 1,000 people whom authorities accused of being drug users and dealers take an oath before local authorities after turning themselves in in Tanauan, the Philippines, on July 18, 2016. Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte swept to power on a promise to clamp down on drugs in a two-month crime blitz, encouraging police and even civilians to shoot drug dealers. The country has seen a surge in killings of suspected dealers.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 9
    A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016.
    Photos:
    A man authorities accused of being a drug user is fingerprinted during the mass surrender of some 1,000 alleged drug users and pushers in the Philippine town of Tanauan, located about 37 miles (60 kilometers) south of Manila on July 18, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 9
    A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016.
    Photos:
    A social worker gives counseling to those who have turned themselves in for drug-related crimes in the Philippines on July 18, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 9
    A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016.
    Photos:
    A Philippine police forensic investigator displays packets of drugs and a hand gun found inside a shanty where members of a suspected drug syndicate were killed after a shootout with police on July 3, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 9
    A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016.
    Photos:
    A suspected female member of a drug syndicate is presented by police in Manila on June 22, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 9
    A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016.
    Photos:
    A gun, bullets, marked money and sachets of crystal meth are laid on a table after a drug raid in Manila on June 20, 2016.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 9
    Police officers stand in formation before the start of &quot;Oplan Rody&quot; on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody.
    Photos:
    Police officers stand in formation before the start of "Oplan Rody" on June 1, 2016, a law enforcement operation named after President Duterte, whose nickname is Rody.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 9
    duterte crime 16duterte crime 5duterte crime 13duterte crime 14duterte crime 12duterte crime 11duterte crime 10duterte crime 9duterte crime 4
    Philippines' police chief: President Duterte to release more names

    U.N. urges end to extrajudicial killings

    CNN goes inside Philippines&#39; overcrowded jails
    Philippine jail Watson Stevens NewsStream segment_00022913

      JUST WATCHED

      CNN goes inside Philippines' overcrowded jails

    Replay
    More Videos ...

    MUST WATCH

    CNN goes inside Philippines' overcrowded jails 07:42
    The U.N. has condemned the approach.
    "Allegations of drug-trafficking offenses should be judged in a court of law, not by gunmen on the streets," a report released Thursday quotes human rights experts as saying.
    "We call on the Philippines authorities to adopt with immediate effect the necessary measures to protect all persons from targeted killings and extrajudicial executions," the new U.N. Special Rapporteur on summary executions, Agnes Callamard, said in the report.
    "Claims to fight illicit drug trade do not absolve the government from its international legal obligations and do not shield state actors or others from responsibility for illegal killings."
    Duterte's undiplomatic style has landed him in hot water before. He recently insulted the US Ambassador to the Philippines, calling him a "gay son of a bitch," and prior to taking office used similarly colorful language to complain that Pope Francis' visit to the country had resulted in traffic jams.
    As he addressed troops at the country&#39;s Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry&#39;s visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    As he addressed troops at the country's Armed Forces Central Command Headquarters on August 5, Duterte recounted U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry's visit to the country, saying in Tagalog that he was feuding with U.S. Ambassador to the Philippines Philip Goldberg.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 10
    The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    The Philippines president-elect effectively said he supported vigilantism against drug dealers and criminals in a nationally televised speech in June 2016.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 10
    Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    Speaking at a press conference to unveil his new cabinet on May 31 2016, Rodrigo Duterte said journalists killed on the job in the Philippines were often corrupt.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 10
    During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    During the third and last presidential debate, Duterte had said that he would plant a Philippine flag in disputed territories should China refuse to recognize a favorable ruling for the Philippines.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 10
    Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    Duterte made international headlines in April 2016 with his inflammatory comments on the 1989 rape and murder of an Australian missionary that took place in Davao City.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 10
    Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte&#39;s controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    Foreign diplomats weighing in on Rodrigo Duterte's controversial remarks did not sit well with the then-mayor.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 10
    He also lashed out at the womens&#39; group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    He also lashed out at the womens' group that filed a complaint against him before the Commission on Human Rights (CHR).
    Hide Caption
    7 of 10
    At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    At a CNN Philippines Townhall event in February 2016, Duterte, admitted that he had three girlfriends and a common-law wife. His marriage to Elizabeth Zimmerman was annulled due to his womanizing, but he denied this meant he objectified women.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 10
    Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    Although he later denied the accusations, the former Davao City mayor admitted his links to the alleged Davao death squad in a May 2015 broadcast of his local television talk show.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 10
    Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
    Photos: Rodrigo Duterte has said some outrageous things.
    Duterte apologized to the Pope after cursing him for the traffic he caused during a 2015 Papal visit to the Philippines.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 10
    Rodrigo Duterte quote 5Rodrigo Duterte quote 11Rodrigo Duterte quote 6Rodrigo Duterte quote 7Rodrigo Duterte quote 1Rodrigo Duterte quote 8Rodrigo Duterte quote 10Rodrigo Duterte quote 9Rodrigo Duterte quote 4Rodrigo Duterte quote 3

    Popular leader

    Duterte enjoys high levels of support among Filipinos, who he says are tired of the scourge of drugs.
    However, the new president's approach to drug crime is facing scrutiny within the country, with one of Duterte's most vocal opponents, Senator Leila de Lima, conducting an inquiry into the high numbers of drug-related deaths since he took office.
    The senator has called Dela Rosa to a senate hearing on the issue.
    Last week, in a speech to police officials, Duterte launched a deeply personal attack on de Lima, shocking many Filipinos.
    Duterte stands by his tactics, which he says are justified in ridding the country of drugs.
    "My orders are for the police to go out and hunt for criminals," he said. 'I tell them to arrest these criminals if they surrender peacefully, but kill them if they put up a violent struggle. I assume full responsibility for what happens."

    CNN's Bex Wright and Joshua Berlinger contributed to this report