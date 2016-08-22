Philippines Foreign Secretary: We're not leaving the U.N.

Story highlights "We are certainly not leaving the U.N.," foreign secretary says

Philippines president fired back at UN criticism of his anti-drug tactics Sunday

International body recently condemned Duterte's deadly approach to drug problem

(CNN) The chief diplomat of the Philippines says his country is not leaving the United Nations, a day after the country's president threatened to pull out.

"We are certainly not leaving the U.N.," Foreign Secretary Perfecto Yasay said. "As I've said, the statement of the president is a statement expressing profound disappointment and frustration, and it is not any statement that should indicate a threat to leave the United Nations."

President Rodrigo Duterte threatened to leave the U.N. in a speech Sunday after receiving criticism of his approach to drug crime since taking office.

President Duterte threatens to leave United Nations https://t.co/sDo55hwVGt https://t.co/ilooml8PE7 — CNN Philippines (@cnnphilippines) August 20, 2016

The pugnacious new leader made the comments in Davao City, the southern Filipino city where he served as mayor for over two decades.

"Maybe we'll just have to decide to separate from the United Nations," he said in English during the address.

Read More